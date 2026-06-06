Middle East Violence Escalates Amid World Cup Visa Approvals

Renewed fighting in the Middle East threatens a US-Iran ceasefire as Iran's missiles target US positions and US forces intercept drones, while Iran's World Cup-bound football team receives visas from the United States despite ongoing hostilities.

A surge in Middle East hostilities threatens to collapse a fragile US-Iran ceasefire, even as American officials confirmed that Iranian football players have been granted visas to compete in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The ceasefire, established on April 8 following US and Israeli strikes that eliminated Iran's top leadership nearly 100 days ago, has been repeatedly violated. The latest escalation occurred on Friday when the US military reported intercepting drones heading toward the strategic Strait of Hormuz and subsequently striking radar installations in Iran. In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards claimed they targeted "enemy bases" with missiles after a US "invasion" of the Sirik and Qeshm islands.

Air raid sirens activated in US-allied Gulf nations Kuwait and Bahrain, with explosions reported. The US Central Command stated that six Iranian missiles were intercepted and a seventh missed its target, denying Iranian claims of damaging the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain. Despite the violence, the US proceeded with visa approvals for Iran's national team, though some staff reportedly await documentation.

US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack emphasized that "sports transcends borders," while an unnamed official vowed to prevent misuse of the system by terrorists. The Iranian team is scheduled to transit through Turkey and Spain before reaching their base camp in Mexico. Concurrently, US forces downed four Iranian drones near the Strait of Hormuz and struck radar sites at Goruk and Qeshm Island, citing threats to maritime traffic.

Iran's state television IRIB described the US actions as an invasion and reported explosions in Sirik. Kuwait's military confirmed it was responding to "hostile" missile and drone attacks, following a prior strike on its international airport. President Donald Trump remarked that Iran retains approximately 21-22 percent of its missile stockpile, contradicting US claims of crippled Iranian capabilities. Diplomatic efforts to transform the truce into a permanent settlement have repeatedly stalled, leaving the region in a state of volatile uncertainty





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