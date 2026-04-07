Middle East Conflict Fuels Petrol Price Surge in Nigeria

The ongoing war in the Middle East has significantly impacted global oil prices, leading to a sharp rise in petrol prices in Nigeria. This report examines the effects of the conflict on the Nigerian economy, highlighting the rising cost of fuel, the government's response, and the broader implications for the country's energy security and economic stability.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has triggered a sharp rise in global oil prices , forcing governments worldwide to adopt emergency measures to shield their economies. The conflict, particularly the actions involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, has sent shockwaves across global energy markets, with far-reaching consequences for economies worldwide. African countries are not exempt from these effects.

Despite being geographically distant from the conflict zone, even major oil producers like Nigeria are grappling with the fallout from surging crude prices. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, a critical route accounting for approximately 20% of global oil supply, has significantly impacted the market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the conflict has triggered one of the largest supply disruptions in the history of global oil markets. Oil flows through the Strait have plummeted, decreasing drastically from about 20 million barrels per day before the war to almost zero. Concurrently, Gulf producers have cut output by at least 10 million barrels per day, exacerbating supply shortages and forcing countries to scramble for alternative sources. Despite a coordinated release of 400 million barrels from emergency reserves by IEA member countries last month, global oil prices have remained stubbornly high.\Since the outbreak of the war on February 28th, petrol prices in Nigeria have risen sharply, mirroring global crude price trends. Consumers are already feeling the pinch of the supply shock caused by the conflict. Petrol prices have increased by more than 25% across major cities, significantly worsening the cost-of-living crisis that many Nigerians have faced since the removal of fuel subsidies in 2023. Retail prices, which averaged about N870 per liter before the escalation, now hover around N1,361 and above per liter in many parts of the country. Data from Global Petrol Prices indicates that Nigeria’s petrol price averaged N1,270 per liter ($0.916) as of March 30th, compared to the global average of N1,989.99 per liter over the same period. A review of the data highlights that petrol is being sold at higher prices in Nigeria than in several African countries, including Ethiopia, Niger, Tunisia, Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, Angola, and Libya, despite Nigeria being the continent’s largest oil producer. Similarly, petrol prices in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Russia, Belarus, Indonesia, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, and Guyana are lower than in Nigeria. The Dangote Refinery, a key supplier of refined products in Nigeria and neighboring countries, has adjusted its petrol gantry prices multiple times, leading to an estimated 30% increase overall. These adjustments have frequently resulted in higher pump prices nationwide, intensifying inflationary pressures and pushing up transportation costs.\In response to these challenges, the federal government has accelerated the rollout of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion kits as a cheaper alternative to petrol. Officials have also emphasized the strategic importance of strengthening domestic refining capacity to reduce the country’s dependence on imports. However, critics argue that these measures will have long-term impacts and offer little immediate relief to Nigerians struggling with rising prices for goods and services. Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has stated that the crisis underscores the need for global energy diversification and positions Nigeria as a potential partner to Gulf producers during times of supply disruption. The government is also likely considering other interventions such as negotiations with oil-producing nations to secure more favorable import terms or direct support to consumers, though the details of these measures are yet to be announced. The volatility in global oil markets underscores the interconnectedness of the world economy and the vulnerability of countries, especially those heavily reliant on imported energy, to geopolitical events. The long-term implications of the conflict on global trade, investment, and development will need to be closely monitored and addressed through collaborative international efforts. Nigeria's ability to navigate this challenging environment will depend on its capacity to strengthen its domestic energy infrastructure, diversify its energy sources, and formulate effective policies to cushion the impact on its citizens





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