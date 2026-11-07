Middle Belt Youths Launch 2027 Campaign for Tinubu After Meeting Danjuma

Middle Belt youths led by Isaac Balami have launched a mobilisation campaign for President Bola Tinubu's 2027 re-election, working with the City Boy Movement and APC after elders met the President.

A group of Middle Belt youths led by aviation entrepreneur and political figure Isaac Balami has announced a new mobilisation campaign in support of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The campaign, operating under the Middle Belt Youths for Asiwaju platform, is expected to work with the City Boy Movement and other political support structures associated with the All Progressives Congress (APC). The announcement followed a recent meeting between President Tinubu and a delegation of Middle Belt and North-Central leaders led by former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (retd), at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. Balami previously mobilised support for Peter Obi during the 2023 presidential election.

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He said the latest development reflected a change in political direction among members of his network, pointing to the engagement between Tinubu and regional elders. Our fathers have spoken. They have met the father. We have equally met the son.

Balami Shifts Support To Tinubu For 2027

The movement has begun, Balami said. We have listened to the voices of our elders, and as young people, we believe it is time to take responsibility for the political future of our region. Balami said his political activities during the 2023 elections were undertaken in support of Obi, who attracted considerable backing from young voters and political groups in parts of the Middle Belt.

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He claimed that some of the regional elders now involved in consultations with Tinubu had previously encouraged him to mobilise support for Obi. According to Balami, subsequent political developments and concerns about engagement with his former political allies contributed to his decision to reconsider his position. He maintained that political participation required continuous assessment of leadership, representation and opportunities available to communities. In 2023, many of our young people came out in large numbers for Peter Obi.

They believed in his candidacy and worked hard to secure support for him across the Middle Belt, he said. But political participation is also about assessing developments, engaging with those in government and deciding where we believe our interests can be better represented. Balami said his group had resolved to support Tinubu in 2027, although the announcement does not establish that the position is shared by all young people in the Middle Belt.

City Boy Movement Leads Middle Belt Mobilisation

The region was among areas where Obi recorded substantial electoral support in 2023, particularly in Plateau and Nasarawa states. He had earlier led a delegation of Middle Belt youths to meet Seyi Tinubu, where the group reportedly pledged to mobilise 10 million votes for President Tinubu from the region. The figure represents a campaign target rather than an independently verified projection of electoral support.

The mobilisation is expected to involve the leadership of the City Boy Movement, including Seyi Tinubu, its Director-General Francis Oluwatosin Shoga, and the APC campaign council. Balami is an executive board member and National Director on Special Duty of the City Boy Movement. Balami, who is also the founder and convener of the National Rebirth Movement, said the planned mobilisation would extend across communities in the Middle Belt.

The initiative is intended to bring together young people who previously supported different political parties and candidates, he added. Explaining the group's position, Balami cited federal appointments involving individuals from the Middle Belt and the administration's approach to security as factors influencing its decision. He argued that representation in government remained important to communities seeking greater participation in national decision-making.

Representation And Security Key Factors For Youth

One of the things we are looking at is the opportunity given to people from the Middle Belt to serve this country at the highest levels, he said. We cannot talk about inclusion without recognising when our people are given opportunities to contribute to national leadership. We have people from our region occupying important positions in this government. For us as young people, representation matters.

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We want a government where our people have a voice and can contribute meaningfully to national development. Balami also acknowledged the continuing security challenges affecting communities in Plateau, Benue and other parts of the Middle Belt. The region has experienced repeated attacks, kidnappings, displacement and destruction of livelihoods, prompting demands for stronger security measures and greater protection for vulnerable communities. He said any improvement in security deserved recognition but stressed that government efforts must be sustained.

Beyond security, Balami identified infrastructure, education, employment and economic opportunities as priorities for the region. He said political engagement should provide young people with opportunities to participate in governance and influence decisions affecting their communities. We are not just interested in supporting a presidential candidate. We want our young people to be part of the process, to have opportunities, to contribute ideas and to be involved in governance, he stated.

Infrastructure And Economic Opportunities Remain Priorities

The Middle Belt has enormous human and natural resources. Our people deserve infrastructure, quality education, jobs and an environment where businesses can thrive. According to the account provided, other members of the delegation that met Tinubu included Defence Minister Christopher Musa, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

Former Chief of Army Staff General Ishaya Bamaiyi (retd), businessman Thomas Etuh and Dr Poju Bitrus were also listed among the participants. Speaking after the meeting, Dogara reportedly said the delegation visited the President to express solidarity with his administration and discuss matters affecting the region, particularly security, development and political engagement ahead of the 2027 elections. Balami said the consultations provided a basis for younger political actors to organise around the priorities identified by regional leaders.

However, the political positions of individual delegation members should not be inferred solely from their attendance at the meeting. The emergence of Middle Belt Youths for Asiwaju adds to the political support organisations announcing mobilisation activities ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The development is particularly notable because Balami previously supported Obi, whose candidacy attracted substantial backing among sections of the Middle Belt electorate during the 2023 election.