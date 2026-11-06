Middle-Belt Forum Endorses Arewa for Asiwaju Political Mobilization Strategy

The Middle-Belt Progressive Solidarity Forum in Plateau State praises the Arewa for Asiwaju movement's digital and grassroots political engagement strategies.

The Middle-Belt Progressive Solidarity Forum, based in Jos, Plateau State, has formally commended the Arewa for Asiwaju (A4A) movement for its strategic combination of grassroots and digital mobilization efforts in Northern Nigeria. Convener Joshua Pwajok Panam issued a statement highlighting the movement's growing presence and coordinated approach to political engagement.

A4A Digital and Grassroots Mobilization

The forum described A4A as an increasingly visible political support platform characterized by a robust organizational structure. Panam cited the establishment of a national campaign headquarters and the introduction of an election intelligence and analytics portal as key indicators of a structured political support network. The group noted that the movement has successfully combined physical mobilization with online advocacy strategies.

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Specific activities mentioned include rallies, the appointment of youth ambassadors, and the compilation of information regarding federal government projects across the region. The statement also acknowledged the significant role of social media influencers and political commentators in promoting the movement's messages through the hashtag #ArewaforAsiwaju. Individuals named in the statement include Abdurahman Leme, Waspapping, Yellow, and Kawu Garba.

Security Operations and Infrastructure Projects

The forum attributed part of its support for the administration to progress in security operations under the current leadership. It cited military operations against armed groups, the killing of several suspected bandit commanders, rescue operations involving kidnapped persons, and the recovery of illegal weapons as evidence of improvement. The group argued that security conditions had improved along some major transport corridors, particularly the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

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On the infrastructure front, the forum identified several road projects in the North-East and North-Central regions as examples of federal interventions. Specific projects highlighted include the Bali-Serti-Gashaka-Gembu Road and the Gembu-Mbamnga-Yang corridor in Taraba State. Other cited developments include the Tungo-Karamti Road linking Adamawa and Taraba states, alongside rehabilitation work along the Kashimbila-Takum axis.

Political Rotation and Economic Reforms

Regarding political dynamics, the forum defended the principle of rotational balance in Nigeria's presidential politics. It argued that allowing the current southern presidency to complete an eight-year tenure would be consistent with previous political arrangements. The group maintained that political discussions should consider long-term development objectives alongside the economic difficulties facing Nigerians.

The forum urged political support organizations to communicate government achievements using information that voters could verify. It claimed that improved road infrastructure in these areas could support agricultural trade, transportation, access to markets, and security operations. The statement did not provide independent assessments of the current status or completion percentages for the cited projects.