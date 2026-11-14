Microsoft Restores Global Services After Massive Technical Outage

Microsoft has fully restored Outlook and Teams services following a global outage impacting 74 countries, excluding cyber causes.

Tech giant Microsoft announced on Saturday that it has successfully restored service to its global customer base, effectively concluding a massive and chaotic technical outage. The company confirmed the resolution in a post on X, stating that engineers have completed all efforts to address the underlying issue affecting impacted customers and regions. This development brings an end to a widespread disruption that halted critical business operations and public services across the world.

Global Scale of The Technical Disruption

The outage swept through international markets on Thursday, taking several of Microsoft's most vital products offline in at least 74 countries and territories. According to data from the monitoring site Downdetector, the disruptions were widespread, affecting locations across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. The stoppage specifically impacted the Outlook email service, the Teams communication platform, and the Copilot AI assistant, which are central to daily operations for millions of users.

Also read Microsoft apologises for global outage affecting 74 countries, says broad recovery underway

Microsoft Denies Cybersecurity Or AI Causes

Microsoft explicitly clarified that the major disruption was caused by a technical issue and was not related to cyberattacks or artificial intelligence agents. The company initially reported investigating outage reports limited to the Americas but later confirmed the problem affected Microsoft 365 service connectivity for users in any region. Downdetector tracked the intensity of the crisis, showing a sharp decline in user reports around 0450 GMT in Washington and Hong Kong as the situation escalated globally.

Impact On Government And International Operations

The fallout from the outage extended to government institutions and international diplomacy, highlighting the dependency of public sector operations on cloud infrastructure. New Zealand was one of the many countries impacted, with the foreign ministry sending a notice stating that its ability to receive emails was affected by the global Microsoft outage. The notice emphasized that this disruption also impacted all New Zealand Embassies, Consulates, and Representative Offices located around the world, creating significant communication barriers.

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Progressive Recovery Efforts And Service Restoration

As the outage dragged on for hours, Microsoft posted a series of updates on X, detailing continued but initially unsuccessful efforts to restore full service. In one update shortly after 6 pm Eastern Time, which corresponds to 2300 GMT, the company stated it was observing limited recovery while seeking to route user traffic away from affected servers. Microsoft had already reported a broad recovery for Outlook email and other services the day before, indicating a gradual return to normalcy before the final restoration announcement.

Conclusion Of The Microsoft Service Incident

The US-based company stated in its final update that it had completed its efforts to address the underlying issue of the incident. This statement marks the official close to the event that caused significant chaos for businesses and public services worldwide. Microsoft 365, the company's cloud-based subscription service that includes popular applications such as Outlook and Teams, is now fully operational for users in all previously impacted regions, restoring standard connectivity and communication tools.