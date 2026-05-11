Microsoft CEO to Clarify Emails in Musk-OpenAI Lawsuit

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, may testify in Elon Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI regarding emails that allegedly reveal Microsoft's involvement in OpenAI's shift from a nonprofit to for-profit AI giant. Nadella's testimony will help clarify if Microsoft only invested in OpenAI after a profit became possible.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella may take the stand in Elon Musk ’s lawsuit against OpenAI, to clarify emails indicating Microsoft's involvement in OpenAI's shift from a nonprofit to for-profit AI giant.

Nadella's testimony is expected to demonstrate that Microsoft only invested in OpenAI once a profit appeared possible. Additionally, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's testimony may follow, likely on Tuesday or Wednesday, as one of the final stages before a federal jury in Oakland, California. The trial between Musk and OpenAI focuses on whether OpenAI betrayed its original nonprofit mission and whether Musk's founding donations to OpenAI were misappropriated





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