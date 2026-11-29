How Nigerian microfinance banks differ from commercial banks: CBN licence categories, capital, permitted services, loan rules, NDIC insurance and how to check a bank is licensed.

A microfinance bank (MFB) in Nigeria is a smaller bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to serve low-income earners, micro-entrepreneurs and the unbanked with savings, small loans and domestic transfers. A commercial bank holds a broader CBN licence: it can handle foreign exchange, cheque clearing and international transfers, and must hold far more capital.

This guide explains how the two types of bank are licensed, what each is allowed to do, how their loans differ, how your deposits are protected, and how to check that a bank is genuinely licensed before you open an account.

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Key facts

Regulator Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) licenses and supervises both MFB categories Unit (one location), State (one state or the FCT), National (more than one state) Commercial bank categories International, National, Regional authorisation Commercial bank minimum capital ₦500bn international, ₦200bn national, ₦50bn regional (CBN 2024 recapitalisation programme) Foreign exchange Not allowed for MFBs under CBN guidelines Deposit insurance Both must insure deposits with the NDIC; coverage limits differ by type Name rule An MFB must carry the words "Microfinance Bank" after its name

What is a microfinance bank in Nigeria?

The CBN's Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks define an MFB as a company licensed to provide financial services such as savings and deposits, loans, domestic fund transfers and other financial and non-financial services to microfinance clients.

The guidelines name the target clients: economically active low-income earners, low-income households, the unbanked and under-served, and in particular women, people with disabilities, youths, micro-entrepreneurs, informal sector operators and subsistence farmers in urban and rural areas.

MFBs come in three categories, each with a different geographic reach:

Unit MFB: authorised to operate in one location. A later CBN circular allows a unit MFB one branch within the same Local Government Area.

authorised to operate in one location. A later CBN circular allows a unit MFB one branch within the same Local Government Area. State MFB: authorised to operate in one state or the FCT, and may open branches there with prior written CBN approval for each branch.

authorised to operate in one state or the FCT, and may open branches there with prior written CBN approval for each branch. National MFB: authorised to operate in more than one state, with branches across the federation subject to CBN approval.

Each category has its own minimum paid-up capital. The CBN has reviewed these amounts several times, so check the latest circular on the CBN website for the current figures.

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What is a commercial bank and how is it licensed?

Commercial banks are the large deposit money banks most Nigerians know from city high streets. The CBN groups them by authorisation: international, national or regional. The authorisation decides where a bank may operate and how much capital it must hold.

Under the CBN's Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme 2024, the minimum capital is ₦500 billion for a commercial bank with international authorisation, ₦200 billion for national and ₦50 billion for regional. The programme also set requirements for merchant and non-interest banks. Existing banks were given 24 months, from 1 April 2024 to 31 March 2026, to comply, and any new banking licence must meet the new levels.

The gap in capital is the clearest sign of the difference in scale. Commercial banks are built to fund large companies, government business and international trade. MFBs are built for small, local, often informal customers.

What can a microfinance bank do, and what is it not allowed to do?

The CBN guidelines list the services an MFB may offer. They include:

Accepting savings, time, target and demand deposits from individuals, groups and associations (but not public sector deposits);

Giving credit to individuals, associations and formal or informal self-help groups;

Domestic remittance of funds and safe custody;

Acting as an agent for mobile banking and micro-insurance;

Salary, gratuity and pension payment services for government employees;

Micro-leasing, hire purchase and loans for home improvement and housing microfinance;

Business advice and training for micro-enterprises.

The same guidelines prohibit MFBs from several activities that commercial banks routinely carry out:

Foreign exchange transactions;

International electronic funds transfer, international commercial papers and international corporate finance;

Clearing house activities, and collecting third-party cheques for clearing;

Accepting government deposits, except for the payment and loan-disbursement services allowed above;

Dealing in land or real estate for speculation.

In practice, if you need to receive money from abroad, open a domiciliary account or pay a foreign supplier, you will need a commercial bank. An MFB can still collect cheques for you, but it does so through a correspondent commercial bank.

Graphic: Headtopics; source: CBN MFB guidelines, CBN recapitalisation FAQs 2024.

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How are microfinance loans different from commercial bank loans?

The guidelines describe a microfinance loan as credit to operators of micro-enterprises such as farmers, artisans, fishermen, youths, women, senior citizens and non-salaried workers. Key features set out by the CBN:

Loans are usually unsecured and granted on the borrower's character and the combined cash flow of the business and household;

and granted on the borrower's character and the combined cash flow of the business and household; Tenure is usually within 180 days ; up to 12 months is allowed for agriculture or projects with a longer gestation period, and up to 24 months for housing microfinance;

; up to 12 months is allowed for agriculture or projects with a longer gestation period, and up to 24 months for housing microfinance; Repayment can be daily, weekly, bi-monthly or monthly;

Lenders may ask for joint and several guarantees from one or more persons, which is common in group lending.

Commercial banks, by contrast, lend to salaried individuals, large businesses and government, often with collateral, longer tenures and larger amounts. Small traders who lack a payslip or collateral often find an MFB easier to approach, but they should compare the full cost of the loan, including fees, before signing.

Is my money safe in a microfinance bank?

CBN guidelines require every licensed MFB to insure its deposit liabilities with the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC). Commercial banks are insured too. The NDIC keeps separate funds for deposit money banks and for microfinance and primary mortgage banks, and the coverage limit is not the same for every type of institution. Check the NDIC website for the current limit that applies to your bank.

The CBN also sets capital adequacy rules for MFBs. An MFB that falls below them can be stopped from activities such as opening new branches, and repeated breaches can lead to the revocation of its licence.

How do I check that a bank is licensed by the CBN?

Go to the CBN website and open Supervision, then Micro-Finance Banks or Deposit Money Banks. Search for the exact registered name. At the time of review the CBN's microfinance list held about 790 names, and its deposit money bank list 29. Check that an MFB displays "Microfinance Bank" after its name, as the guidelines require, and that its licence is displayed in its office. Confirm the bank appears among NDIC-insured institutions on the NDIC website. Be wary of any "loan app" or "investment club" that takes deposits but does not appear on either list.

Frequently asked questions

Can a microfinance bank give me a dollar account?

No. CBN guidelines prohibit MFBs from foreign exchange transactions, so dollar or other domiciliary accounts are offered by commercial banks.

Can I transfer money from a microfinance bank to a commercial bank?

Yes. Domestic fund transfers are a permitted MFB service, and MFBs may keep accounts with other banks in Nigeria.

Why is a microfinance bank loan short-term?

CBN guidelines say microfinance loans usually run within 180 days, with longer tenures allowed for agriculture (up to 12 months) and housing microfinance (up to 24 months).

Can a unit microfinance bank open branches?

Only in a limited way. A unit MFB is licensed for one location, and a CBN circular allows it one branch within the same Local Government Area. Wider branch networks need a state or national licence.

Does the recapitalisation programme apply to microfinance banks?

The 2024 programme applies to commercial, merchant and non-interest banks. MFB capital is set by separate CBN circulars.

Sources: CBN, Revised Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Microfinance Banks; CBN, FAQs on the Banking Sector Recapitalisation Programme 2024; CBN, list of Micro-Finance Banks; CBN, list of Deposit Money Banks; NDIC; last reviewed November 2026. Capital levels and coverage limits can change; confirm current figures with the CBN and NDIC. Lead image: AI-generated illustration.