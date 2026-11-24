Mfon Ekpo presents the vision for Akwa Ibom State's Global Knowledge Centre at London's House of Lords, aiming to shift Africa from knowledge consumer to global thought leader.

Mfon Ekpo delivered a landmark presentation at the House of Lords in London, outlining the strategic vision for Akwa Ibom State's Global Knowledge Centre. The initiative aims to transform Uyo into a premier hub for global intellectual exchange and innovation, challenging the traditional narrative of Africa as merely a consumer of foreign ideas. This high-profile appearance marks a significant step in positioning Nigeria as a key player in the global creation and sharing of knowledge.

Vision for Global Intellectual Exchange

At a reception held in the Peers' Dining Room of the Palace of Westminster, Mfon Ekpo articulated a bold proposition for the continent. She argued that Africa possesses the capacity to convene global thinkers, generate original ideas, and contribute practical solutions to pressing worldwide challenges. The Global Knowledge Centre, commissioned in Uyo on September 18, 2026, is designed to serve as a permanent meeting point for scholars, policymakers, entrepreneurs, artists, and leaders from diverse backgrounds.

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The institution intends to facilitate profound dialogues that move beyond simple idea exchange to the development of tangible solutions that improve lives and strengthen institutions. By hosting conferences, fellowships, executive education programs, research initiatives, leadership development schemes, innovation laboratories, and cultural exchanges, the centre seeks to foster an environment where global conversations can thrive in Uyo. This approach directly counters the historical dominance of established institutions in cities such as London, New York, and Geneva.

Invitation and Diplomatic Context

Mfon Ekpo's appearance at Westminster was facilitated by an invitation from Lord Michael Hastings of Scarisbrick CBE, a member of the House of Lords and Professor of Leadership at the Stephen R Covey Institute. The event served as the sixth biennial colloquium of the Harambe Entrepreneurial Alliance, a network dedicated to strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem across Africa. This gathering provided a platform for Mfon Ekpo to present her vision to key figures in the British political establishment and the African diaspora.

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During the proceedings, Mfon Ekpo also had the opportunity to recognize the international contributions of Christopher Trott, a former British Ambassador to the Holy See. She presented him with a Servant Leadership Award, highlighting a career that included diplomatic appointments in Myanmar, Japan, Afghanistan, the South Pacific, Senegal, South Sudan, and Cape Town. Mfon Ekpo defined servant leadership as a commitment to making sacrifices and creating opportunities for others, emphasizing the profound responsibility that accompanies influence and privilege.

Strategic Impact on Uyo and Nigeria

The establishment of the Global Knowledge Centre represents a significant opportunity for Akwa Ibom to redefine its identity on the international stage. By attracting people and ideas from various parts of the world, the centre aims to integrate Uyo into the global intellectual landscape. This ambition requires more than just architectural grandeur or diplomatic appearances; it depends heavily on the quality of programs, the strength of partnerships, and the calibre of participants engaged by the institution.

For Uyo, the successful realization of this project could establish a new identity as a destination for intellectual engagement, international collaboration, and leadership development. Mfon Ekpo's determination to answer how a city like Uyo can become a nexus for global ideas suggests a long-term commitment to this vision. The ultimate success of the Global Knowledge Centre will be measured by the ideas and solutions that emerge from it, potentially reshaping how Africa participates in the creation of global knowledge.