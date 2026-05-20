Mfon Ekpo Named 2026 Faculty Member for EAF Leaders' Programme

Mfon Ekpo, an award-winning leadership and transformational strategist, has been selected to join the 2026 Faculty for the EAF, a prestigious pan-African leadership program, bringing together emerging and established leaders for an immersive learning experience on system change, collaboration, and African-led development.

Award-winning leadership strategist and behavioural change expert Mfon Ekpo has been named a member of the 2026 Faculty for the EAF, a prestigious pan-African leadership program.

The Fellowship brings together 23 selected fellows from 18 African countries for an immersive leadership experience focused on systems change, collaboration, and African-led development. Mfon Ekpo, with her work on leadership, transformation, identity, and execution, highlights her growing influence in leadership development. She has been honoured with various awards and titles, including the Outstanding Contribution Alumni Award from the University of Southampton.

Her globally recognised intensive seminar, The Blueprint of How, has also been shortlisted for the British Council Awards for Social Impact in Nigeria. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period, while Lagos based doctor uncovers the hidden secret to enhance a small penis size, while breaking news Nigerians are now approved to earn in US Dollars. Click here for premium domains and more information





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