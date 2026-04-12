Meta Platforms Appeals Lagos Court Ruling in Falana Case, Challenging Damages Award

Meta Platforms Inc. is appealing a Lagos State High Court decision that ordered it to pay $25,000 in damages to Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The appeal challenges the court's jurisdiction, the application of legal doctrines, and the damages awarded, setting the stage for a critical legal battle regarding platform responsibility and rights enforcement in Nigeria.

Meta Platforms Inc. is contesting a Lagos State High Court judgment that mandated it to pay $25,000 in damages to Femi Falana , a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN). The tech giant filed an appeal on April 10th, following the court's ruling in Suit No. LD/18843MFHR/2025, presided over by Justice O. A. Oresanya. The court determined that a video publication on the platform had infringed upon Falana's rights.

The appeal, spearheaded by Meta's legal team, led by Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo, seeks to completely overturn the initial judgment. The case has sparked discussions on the boundaries of platform liability and the enforcement of rights within the digital realm in Nigeria.\Meta’s primary contention revolves around the legal framework applied to the case. The company argues that the suit was improperly filed under the Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, stating that the core issues of alleged false publication and reputational harm should have been addressed under defamation laws. Meta insists that the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain the matter as a fundamental rights suit, asserting the trial court erred in its jurisdictional assessment. Moreover, Meta challenges the application of the doctrine of undisclosed principal, which the court used to establish liability. According to Meta, there was no demonstrable principal-agent relationship between the company and AfriCare Health Centre, the entity that published the video. Meta also emphasized that the content was created and posted by an independent third party, and that the platform did not generate or control the content in question. This stance underscores the company's position on content moderation and its role concerning user-generated content.\Furthermore, Meta contests the court's finding that it violated provisions of the Nigeria Data Protection Act. The company maintains that it was wrongly classified as a data controller. Meta contends that it did not determine the purpose or means of processing the personal data involved, thus disputing the basis for the Data Protection Act violation claim. The company also deems the $25,000 damages awarded to Falana as unwarranted and is requesting the appellate court to reverse this decision. Furthermore, Meta alleges that it was denied a fair hearing, claiming the trial court introduced issues without prior consultation with the involved parties. Meta further asserts that vital arguments presented in its defense were overlooked before the judgment was delivered, demonstrating what it believes to be a procedural irregularity. The appeal signals a crucial legal battle with potential ramifications for platform accountability, data protection, and the safeguarding of individual rights within the rapidly evolving digital landscape of Nigeria





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Meta Femi Falana Lagos State High Court Appeal Defamation Fundamental Rights Nigeria Data Protection Act Platform Liability Legal Battle

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