Meta announced a $700,000 AI Impact Grant for startups in seven AMET countries. The initiative launches in 2027 with a new regional hub to foster AI and wearable tech development.

Meta has officially announced a $700,000 Artificial Intelligence Impact Grant designed to support startups and independent developers across Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and the United Arab Emirates. This significant financial injection aims to accelerate the expansion of AI innovation and technical skills development throughout the Africa, Middle East, and Türkiye region.

Grant Details and Regional Scope

The financial support program is scheduled to commence operations in 2027, providing crucial backing for businesses and developers who are building solutions using Meta's proprietary AI tools and wearable technologies. The initiative specifically targets entrepreneurs in the seven participating nations, ensuring that resources are distributed geographically to capture diverse market needs and technological potentials across the continent and adjacent regions.

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This announcement was made during the opening of the Africa, Middle East and Türkiye AI and Wearables Summit, which is currently holding at the Pera Palace in Istanbul from November 24 to 25, 2026. The event serves as a pivotal platform for announcing the grant and introducing new structural frameworks for technological growth in the region.

AMET AI Impact Hub Launch

During the summit, Meta launched the AMET AI Impact Hub, a new regional platform designed to provide centralized access to AI resources, educational materials, partnerships, and information on emerging applications of the technology. The hub will operate through three distinct learning programs: the AI Academy, AI Literacy initiatives, and AI for Small and Medium-sized Businesses.

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The initiative is projected to reach more than five million people across the region within three years. The target audience includes students, developers, entrepreneurs, and business professionals who are looking to integrate artificial intelligence into their daily operations or academic pursuits.

Strategic Goals and Leadership Vision

Kojo Boakye, Meta's Vice President of Public Policy for Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye, emphasized that the impact of AI should be measured by its practical contribution to people's lives. He noted that developers across the region were increasingly building solutions around local languages, business needs, and community challenges, stressing the importance of providing them with the resources and technical skills to develop practical applications.

Boakye stated that the Impact Grant and Hub are about giving more builders the support, skills, and resources to turn those ideas into useful products and services. He added that Meta wants people in the region to help shape AI's future, not simply use what others have built. This strategic direction underscores a commitment to local empowerment rather than passive consumption of technology.

Showcased Innovations and Award Categories

The summit will feature the AMET AI Awards 2026, offering more than $100,000 in prizes across seven categories. These awards recognize innovation by students, developers, and startups from the participating countries. The categories include Wearables Innovation of the Year, AI Builder of the Year, Emerging Innovator of the Year, Startup of the Year, AI for Accessibility and Inclusion, AI for Social and Economic Impact, and People's Choice.

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Meta stated that six of the awards would be determined by a regional jury comprising a majority of external experts. The People's Choice winner will be selected through a live vote by registered summit participants. Several projects are already being showcased, including Nigeria's DAWN AI Study, which uses Meta's Llama model to support personalized learning for school-age children by drawing on speech and behavioral information.

Other notable projects include Safqah, a Saudi Arabian AI-powered procurement platform that converts Arabic requests into structured purchase orders, and Atria Sense, a Turkish wearable technology designed to support deaf and hard-of-hearing people. South Africa's dpclVR provides virtual laboratory assistance for students undertaking science experiments, while the United Arab Emirates-based SimerSense helps users, particularly older people, identify potential social engineering scams involving suspicious QR codes and payment links.

The summit builds on Meta's regional AI Academy and Wearables Studio programs, bringing together policymakers, developers, startups, academics, and technology partners to explore practical applications of artificial intelligence. Discussions will focus on access to AI tools and open models, locally relevant skills development, and cross-border collaboration to expand participation in the region's growing AI ecosystem.