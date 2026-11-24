Meta has launched a $700,000 AI Impact Grant and AI Impact Hub to support startups and developers in seven countries, aiming to reach over five million people across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

Meta Platforms has announced a $700,000 artificial intelligence support programme for startups and developers in seven countries, including Nigeria, as the technology company expands efforts to encourage the development and adoption of AI across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

The programme, known as the AMET AI Impact Grant, is scheduled to begin in 2027 and will support innovators building products and solutions with Meta's artificial intelligence tools and wearable technologies. The announcement was made on Tuesday at the AMET AI and Wearables Summit in Istanbul. Other participating countries are Egypt, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates.

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Meta Launches Regional AI Impact Hub

At the summit, Meta also launched its AI Impact Hub, a regional platform designed to bring together information on the company's AI developments, partnerships, learning resources and initiatives. Meta said the hub would provide learning opportunities through three tracks: AI Academy, AI Literacy and AI for Small and Medium Enterprises. The company aims to reach more than five million people across the region through the initiative over the next three years.

The summit was held under the theme 'AI for Everyone', bringing together policymakers, developers, startups, academics and industry partners to discuss the application of artificial intelligence and wearable technologies across the region. Kojo Boakye, Vice-President of Public Policy for Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta, said the company wanted to support innovators developing AI applications that address practical challenges in their communities.

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"AI's value will be judged by the real impact it has on people's lives," Boakye said, adding that supporting local builders was important to shaping the future of the technology. He also said the initiatives were designed to give developers and entrepreneurs more resources to build AI solutions addressing challenges in their communities.

"Across our region, people are building solutions around the languages they speak, the businesses they run and the challenges their communities face. The Impact Grant and Hub are about giving more builders the support, skills and resources to turn those ideas into useful products and services. We want people here to help shape AI's future, not simply use what others have built.

Awards Recognize Innovators In Region

" Meta also announced more than $100,000 in prizes for its AMET AI Awards 2026, which recognise projects and innovators working with artificial intelligence across the region. The awards cover seven categories, including Wearables Innovation of the Year, AI Builder of the Year, Emerging Innovator of the Year and Startup of the Year.

The other categories are AI for Accessibility & Inclusion, AI for Social & Economic Impact and People's Choice, which will be determined through a live vote by summit attendees. Meta said the awards would recognise finalists from its AI Academy and Wearables Studio programmes, including students, developers and startups. The awards would recognise projects using AI-powered technologies to address everyday needs, improve access to opportunities and services, and support social and economic development.

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Local Projects Featured At Summit

Among the projects featured at the summit was DAWN AI Study from Nigeria, which uses Meta's Llama artificial intelligence model to support inclusive education through personalised learning. Other projects included Safqah, a Saudi Arabian business-to-business procurement platform; Atria Sense, a Turkish AI wearable designed for people who are deaf or hard of hearing; and dpclVR, a South African virtual laboratory assistant for science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.

The investment comes as businesses, governments and technology developers increasingly explore the use of artificial intelligence in areas such as education, healthcare, financial services and business operations, while concerns persist about access to relevant skills, infrastructure and locally developed solutions. Meta said the grant, learning hub and awards formed part of its broader effort to support AI development and expand access to the technology across Africa, the Middle East and Türkiye.

The hub will operate through the three learning programmes targeting students, developers, entrepreneurs and business professionals. The grant will support startups and developers building solutions with Meta's AI tools and wearable technologies. The company said the newly launched hub will provide educational resources and information on Meta's AI developments and partnerships. The initiatives aim to give more builders the support, skills and resources to turn ideas into useful products and services.