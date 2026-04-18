An exploration of individuals who have claimed to be Jesus Christ, their followers, and the societal reactions to their movements, drawing parallels from historical figures like Jesu Oyingbo and John Nichols Thom to contemporary claims and political rhetoric.

Throughout history, numerous individuals have proclaimed themselves as the returned Jesus Christ, often attracting devoted followers and establishing unique communes. One such figure was Emmanuel Olufunmilayo Odumosu, a Nigerian carpenter popularly known as Jesu Oyingbo, or Jesus of Oyingbo. In 1955, Odumosu declared himself the prophesied second coming of Christ, promising eternal life to believers. He established a commune in Lagos, where some followers relinquished their possessions and joined him. The commune was characterized by liberal sexual practices, with Odumosu himself accused of incestuous relationships. He also engaged in capitalist ventures, utilizing the labor of his followers. Initially based in Oyingbo, the commune later relocated to Maryland, adorned with religious inscriptions and statues. Odumosu passed away in 1988, and his commune dissolved as his followers no longer anticipated his resurrection.

Similar claims have been made across different eras and locations. In 19th century Britain, John Nichols Thom, a politician with a history of legal trouble, declared himself the reincarnated Jesus Christ in 1834. He amassed a following, primarily among agricultural laborers and artisans, promising wealth redistribution and a new world order. His activities, which involved encouraging people to abandon their work, led to his arrest. In 1838, Thom and eight disciples died in an armed confrontation with British infantry, illustrating how established powers often viewed such movements as a threat.

In the United States, Arnold Potter, born in New York, claimed to be possessed by the spirit of Jesus Christ, becoming Potter Christ. In 1872, he announced his impending ascension into heaven, riding a donkey to a cliff from which he leaped. Instead of ascending, he tragically fell to his death. Another claimant, Krishna Venta of San Francisco, asserted leadership over a convoy of rocket ships from a fictional planet called Neophrates. In 1958, two of his followers committed suicide, allegedly due to Venta's alleged infidelity and misappropriation of cult funds. The fate of Venta remains uncertain, whether he returned to Neophrates or will appear on Judgment Day.

More recently, Donald Trump's self-perception has drawn comparisons to Jesus Christ, particularly concerning his perceived ability to resolve global conflicts. In 2025, he sought a Nobel Peace Prize, with the White House issuing statements highlighting his alleged role in ending disputes between various nations. When this demand was unmet, Trump sent a message to the Norwegian Prime Minister in January 2026, indicating a potential shift in his foreign policy focus from purely peace to also prioritizing American interests. This stance, coupled with his administration's framing of war as God-sanctioned, was met with disapproval by figures like Pope Leo XIV.





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