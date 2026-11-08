Messi wins second straight MLS Golden Boot, Nashville sets points record

Lionel Messi becomes the first player to win consecutive MLS Golden Boot awards after scoring 26 goals in 2026, while Nashville sets a new single-season points record with 77.

Lionel Messi has become the first player in Major League Soccer history to win the Golden Boot in consecutive seasons after finishing as the league's top scorer in 2026.

Messi Wins Consecutive MLS Golden Boot Awards

The Inter Miami forward secured the award with 26 goals in 31 regular-season appearances. Messi previously won the Golden Boot in 2025 after scoring 29 goals in 28 appearances, making him the first player to claim the individual honor in successive seasons. His latest achievement adds to an impressive record since joining Inter Miami in July 2023: 100 goals in 115 appearances across all competitions, making him the club's all-time leading scorer.

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On the final day of the regular season, Messi did not score but set up the first two goals at Miami's Nu Stadium, both from corners. His 14th-minute corner fell unexpectedly to Charlotte's Luca de la Torre, who spooned it up for Ian Fray to open the scoring. Another Messi corner in the 33rd minute found Luis Suarez wide open at the near post, and the Uruguayan glanced in his header for 2-0.

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Rodrigo De Paul made it three before halftime, but Liel Abada pulled back a goal for the visitors early and bagged a second in the 55th minute. In the 90th, Rodolfo Aloko bagged the equalizer, responding first to the ball as Smalls's shot ricocheted off the post. A visibly frustrated Messi hit the post in stoppage time before Aloko came inches from bagging an unlikely winner.

Inter Miami Secure Eastern Conference Playoff Spot

The 3-3 draw left Inter Miami second in the Eastern Conference with 60 points, securing home-field advantage for the first two playoff rounds. Petar Musa of Dallas was second in the Golden Boot race on 22 goals, not scoring in his club's 3-1 home victory over Colorado. Runaway overall leaders Nashville broke the all-time MLS points record for a season with a whopping 77 after beating Cincinnati 2-0.

At 23-3 with eight drawn, Nashville won the East and broke the mark of 74 points set by Miami in 2024. Third-place New England failed to take advantage of Inter's draw with a surprise 1-0 loss at Orlando to end on 58 points. Messi's men will face Columbus to begin the MLS playoffs. Other East matchups send New England against Philadelphia, Charlotte against Chicago and top seed Nashville against the wild-card winner, Orlando or Cincinnati.

Columbus took advantage of the Cincinnati loss with a 4-3 victory at Chicago to finish seventh and avoid the wild card round. Western Conference champion Vancouver beat Canadian rivals Montreal 2-0 to finish second overall, giving the Whitecaps a home-field edge if they should face Inter Miami in a rematch of last year's MLS Cup final. There were six teams fighting for the last three Western Conference playoff spots on Decision Day with every MLS squad on the pitch.

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Seattle and Portland Claim Western Conference Berths

Portland, Colorado and the Los Angeles Galaxy needed only to win to secure a playoff berth but only Portland did so, the Timbers winning 2-0 at Austin while Real Salt Lake beat the Galaxy 2-1 and Colorado fell at Dallas, which allowed Real into the post-season. Seattle claimed the other spot with a 2-1 home win over Los Angeles FC.

Albert Rusnak scored in the first minute and assisted on Sebastian Gomez's goal in the 31st for Seattle, and Eddie Segura's response in the 82nd minute was too little, too late. Minnesota beat visiting San Jose 3-1 but joined the Galaxy a point shy of the last-in Real Salt Lake. Opening Western Conference playoff pairings find Vancouver against the Seattle-Salt Lake wildcard winner, Dallas against Portland, LAFC against St. Louis and Houston against San Jose.