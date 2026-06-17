Messi ties Klose's all-time World Cup goals record with hat-trick against Algeria

Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener to equal Miroslav Klose's record of 16 goals, cementing his legacy among the all-time greats.

Lionel Messi once again proved why he is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, as he scored a sensational hat-trick against Algeria in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group J opener in Kansas City on Wednesday.

With this feat, the Argentine captain tied the all-time World Cup goals record set by German legend Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 goals in 23 matches across four tournaments. Messi's hat-trick brought his personal tally to 16 goals, placing him alongside Klose at the summit of the World Cup scoring charts.

The match, played in front of a roaring crowd, saw Messi dominate from the start, netting goals in the 23rd, 56th, and 78th minutes, showcasing his trademark dribbling, precision, and composure in front of goal. This performance not only secured a crucial victory for Argentina but also etched Messi's name deeper into World Cup folklore. Messi's journey to this milestone has been remarkable.

He made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a young prodigy, scoring his first goal against Serbia and Montenegro. Over the years, he has consistently delivered on the biggest stage, with standout performances in 2014 where he led Argentina to the final, and in 2022 where he finally lifted the trophy.

His hat-trick against Algeria marks the third time he has scored three goals in a World Cup match, following his trebles against South Korea in 2010 and Nigeria in 2014. Now, with 16 goals, Messi joins an elite club that includes Klose, who held the record outright since 2014.

The German striker's 16 goals came across four tournaments from 2002 to 2014, with his most famous being the 2002 hat-trick against Saudi Arabia and the record-breaking goal against Brazil in the 2014 semifinal. Other legends on the all-time list include Brazilian Ronaldo (15 goals), Gerd Müller (14 goals), and Just Fontaine (13 goals), all of whom shaped World Cup history with their prolific scoring.

The World Cup goalscoring list is a testament to football's evolution and the legends who have graced the tournament. Behind Messi and Klose, players like Pelé (12 goals), Sándor Kocsis (11 goals), and Jürgen Klinsmann (11 goals) have left their mark. Currently, active players such as Thomas Müller (10 goals) and Neymar (8 goals) are still chasing the record, but Messi's achievement places him in a unique position.

At 38 years old, Messi continues to defy age, and with Argentina likely to advance deep into the tournament, he has a realistic chance to surpass Klose and claim the record outright. The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams and hosted across North America, has already provided dramatic moments, and Messi's heroics are its highlight so far.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Messi to see if he can add to his tally and cement his legacy as the greatest goalscorer in World Cup history. In addition to Messi's historic night, the match against Algeria showcased Argentina's depth and tactical prowess. Manager Lionel Scaloni deployed a fluid attack that allowed Messi to roam freely, while midfielders like Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister provided creativity and support.

Algeria, known for their resilience, managed to pull one goal back through Islam Slimani, but Argentina's defense, marshaled by Cristian Romero, held firm. The victory puts Argentina at the top of Group J, with matches against Australia and Denmark to follow. For football fans worldwide, Messi's record-equalling performance is a reminder of the magic that the World Cup brings every four years.

Whether he breaks the record or not, Messi's place in history is already secure, but this milestone adds another chapter to his storied career. The pursuit of Klose's 16-goal mark has been a subplot of this World Cup, and Messi's hat-trick has now made it a reality. As the tournament unfolds, the footballing world eagerly awaits what Messi will do next





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