Messi's Treble Takes Him to Joint-Top Goalscorer in World Cup History

Lionel Messi has become the oldest player to score more than once in a World Cup match, drawing him level with Miroslav Klose as the joint-highest goalscorer in World Cup history.

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Messi's treble took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with German great Miroslav Klose as the competition's joint-highest goalscorer. Lionel Messi has once again proven that age is just a number with his masterclass display against Algeria in their opening Group J match at the World Cup. The Argentina captain delivered a record-breaking performance to inspire the reigning champions to a comfortable 3-0 victory over the Desert Foxes.

Making his 200th senior appearance for Argentina, the 38-year-old became the first player in history to feature in six different World Cup tournaments. The three-goal haul also saw Messi become the oldest player ever to score more than once in a World Cup match at 38 years and 357 days, surpassing the mark set by Cameroonian legend Roger Milla at the 1990 tournament.

More significantly, Messi's treble took his World Cup tally to 16 goals, drawing him level with German great Miroslav Klose as the competition's joint-highest goalscorer. Having already seen an early effort ruled out for offside, Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute with a trademark left-footed strike after being released by Rodrigo De Paul.

The goal settled Argentina and allowed them to dominate possession for long spells against an Algerian side that struggled to contain the South Americans' movement and creativity. Algeria showed moments of promise through Farès Chaïbi, but the African representatives failed to convert their chances and were punished by Argentina's ruthless efficiency. Messi doubled Argentina's advantage on the hour mark when he reacted quickest after goalkeeper Luca Zidane spilled a long-range effort from Alexis Mac Allister.

The veteran forward then completed his hat-trick with 15 minutes remaining, finishing off a swift counterattack to put the result beyond doubt. The victory gives Argentina the perfect start to their title defence and extends their impressive run of form, having now won 14 of their last 16 matches in all competitions





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