Messi's Record-Breaking Hat-Trick Propels Argentina to World Cup Victory Over Algeria

Lionel Messi marked his record-extending sixth World Cup appearance with a historic hat-trick, becoming the tournament's joint all-time top scorer as defending champions Argentina opened their 2026 campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City. The 38-year-old maestro reached 16 World Cup goals, matching Miroslav Klose's record, while also celebrating his 200th international cap in a dazzling display that included a curling opener, a opportunistic second, and a clinical third from the edge of the box. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé scored twice on his return to the World Cup stage as France began their title defense with a 3-1 victory over Senegal, also becoming France's all-time leading scorer. Erling Haaland announced his World Cup arrival with two goals in Norway's 4-1 win against Iraq in their first finals appearance since 1998.

Lionel Messi opened his record-breaking sixth World Cup with a hat-trick to become the tournament's joint all-time top scorer as holders Argentina launched their bid for back-to-back titles with a dazzling 3-0 rout of Algeria in Kansas City .

The match, played before a crowd of 69,045 at Arrowhead Stadium, saw the 38-year-old Argentine icon deliver an electrifying performance on his 200th international appearance, becoming the first male player to compete in six World Cups. His first goal, a beautiful curling strike in the 17th minute, brought his World Cup tally to 14, drawing him level with Gerd Müller and Kylian Mbappé.

He then moved past the German and French stars in the 60th minute, capitalising on a rebound from an Alexis Mac Allister shot to make it 2-0. Three minutes after the hour, he completed his hat-trick by sweeping in a low finish from the edge of the area, equalling Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals. He was substituted four minutes later to a thunderous standing ovation.

Argentina's victory marked a powerful start to their campaign to retain the title they won in Qatar 2022 by defeating France on penalties after a 3-3 final. France, potential final opponents if both teams progress, began their tournament with a 3-1 win over Senegal in which Mbappé scored twice. The Paris Saint-Germain forward's double took his international tally to 58 goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud to become France's all-time leading scorer. Deschamps praised Mbappé's match-winning ability though noted not everything clicked.

In another Group I fixture, Erling Haaland announced his arrival at his first World Cup with two goals in Norway's 4-1 win over Iraq in Foxborough. The Manchester City striker took his international goal count to 57 in 51 games, showing his prolific form on the biggest stage. Norway, appearing at their first finals since 1998, secured the win through Leo Ostigard's header and an own goal by Iraq's Aymen Hussein deep in stoppage time.

Coach Solbakken said he had a 'comfortable feeling' Haaland would deliver on the occasion





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