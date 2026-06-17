Messi, Ronaldo, Ochoa to Make History at 2026 World Cup with Sixth Appearance

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Guillermo Ochoa are set to become the first players to feature in six FIFA World Cups, debuting in 2006 and continuing through 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo , Lionel Messi , and Guillermo Ochoa are set to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup by becoming the first players to actively participate in six editions of the tournament.

The trio made their World Cup debuts at Germany 2006 and have remained fixtures on the global stage over the last two decades. While Messi and Ronaldo are expected to feature for Argentina and Portugal, respectively, in North America, Ochoa's inclusion in Mexico's squad makes him only the third player to reach the six-World Cup milestone.

Curiously, despite dominating world football for nearly two decades and appearing at the same five previous World Cups, Messi and Ronaldo have never faced each other at the tournament. Their only international meeting came in a friendly match in Geneva in February 2011, although they have gone head-to-head 35 times at club level. Ronaldo returns to football's biggest stage for a sixth time as Portugal chase their maiden World Cup title.

The 41-year-old made his tournament debut in Germany in 2006, featuring in six matches and scoring once as Portugal finished fourth. The Portuguese superstar added another piece of history to his legacy at Qatar 2022 when he became the first player to score in five different World Cups. He achieved the feat by converting a penalty in Portugal's opening 3-2 victory over Ghana.

Portugal arrive at the tournament among the favourites after an impressive qualifying campaign, having lost only once in their last 13 matches, winning 10 and drawing two. Their most recent competitive outing ended in a resounding 9-1 victory over Armenia. Messi, meanwhile, is expected to make his sixth World Cup appearance when defending champions Argentina begin their campaign against Algeria in Kansas City.

The Argentine legend was only 18 when he made his World Cup debut in 2006, making two substitute appearances and one start while scoring his first tournament goal against Serbia and Montenegro in the group stage. The Argentine already holds the record for most World Cup matches played (26), as well as the most minutes (2,314).

The 38-year-old is Argentina's leading scorer at the World Cup, with his 13 goals putting him equal fourth on the all-time list, three behind Germany's Miroslav Klose. He is also tied with Brazil legend Pele for most total goal contributions with 21, while he is the only player to have scored in every round of the tournament-the group stage, round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final.

Since then, Messi and Ronaldo have carried the hopes of their nations at every World Cup, featuring prominently in South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022. Unlike the two superstars, Ochoa's World Cup journey has been unique. Although he was included in Mexico's squads for Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010, he did not make an appearance at either tournament.

The veteran goalkeeper finally made his World Cup debut at Brazil 2014, keeping a clean sheet against Cameroon before starring in matches against Brazil, Croatia and the Netherlands. He retained his place as Mexico's first-choice goalkeeper at Russia 2018, helping the team secure memorable victories over Germany and South Korea before a Round of 16 exit against Brazil. At Qatar 2022, Ochoa again featured in all three group-stage matches.

However, Mexico failed to progress beyond the first round after drawing with Poland, losing to Argentina and beating Saudi Arabia. The 2026 World Cup will be historic for these three players, each leaving an indelible mark on the sport. Their longevity and consistency over two decades highlight their extraordinary dedication and skill, inspiring a new generation of footballers worldwide





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