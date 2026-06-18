Messi Hat-Trick Rewrites Record Books as Algeria Overtakes Nigeria on List of Favorite African Opponents

Lionel Messi scored a historic hat-trick in Argentina's 3-0 World Cup win over Algeria, pushing Algeria above Nigeria as the African nation he has scored the most goals against. The 38-year-old also tied Miroslav Klose's World Cup goal record and surpassed Pelé's contribution mark.

Lionel Messi rewrote history once again on Tuesday evening, delivering a breathtaking hat-trick in Kansas City that not only propelled Argentina to a commanding 3-0 victory over Algeria in their World Cup opener but also reshuffled the record books for most goals scored by the Argentine against African opposition.

Super Eagles, Nigeria, had long held the unwanted distinction of being the African side most frequently punished by Messi, with three goals in four World Cup meetings. However, after his latest masterclass, Algeria now stands as the continent's most victimized nation, having conceded five goals to Messi in just two matches. The Desert Warriors, despite a spirited display, could not contain the 38-year-old, who seems to defy time with every performance.

The match in Kansas City was a spectacle of high drama from the very first whistle. Messi thought he had opened the scoring in the fifth minute, curling a trademark left-footed shot past Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane, only for the Video Assistant Referee to intervene and rule the goal out for a marginal offside in the buildup.

Algeria, buoyed by the reprieve, came close to taking the lead themselves through Farès Chaïbi, but his effort was also chalked off by VAR for a similar infringement. The first half continued with both sides trading blows, but it was Argentina who struck first in the 17th minute. Rodrigo De Paul, ever the industrious midfielder, picked out Messi on the edge of the box.

With the composure that has defined his career, Messi took a touch to set himself before unleashing a curling effort from 25 yards that nestled into the top corner, leaving Zidane with no chance. The second half saw Messi take the game by the scruff of the neck.

In the 60th minute, Alexis Mac Allister let fly from distance, forcing a parry from Zidane, but the rebound fell perfectly for Messi, who was quickest to react, slotting home from close range. Algeria pushed forward in search of a lifeline, but Argentina's defense, marshaled by Nicolás Otamendi, stood firm. Messi completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a move that exemplified Argentina's fluid attacking play.

Exchanging a quick one-two with Mac Allister, Messi drifted into the box before finishing with his left foot across goal, sparking jubilant scenes among the Argentine fans in attendance. This remarkable performance carried immense historical weight. Messi moved level with Germany's Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals, tying the all-time record set by the German striker. He also surpassed the legendary Pelé's mark for total goal contributions in World Cup history, a testament to his longevity and brilliance.

Moreover, at 38 years old, Messi became the oldest player to score a hat-trick in World Cup competition, a record previously held by Sweden's Gunnar Gren. The milestone arrived exactly two decades after Messi scored his first World Cup goal against Serbia and Montenegro in 2006, underscoring the enduring impact of his career. Defending champions Argentina now top Group J with three points, and their next challenge will be against Austria in North Texas.

For Algeria, the defeat is a bitter pill to swallow, especially as they now hold the unwanted record of being Messi's favorite African opponent. Nigeria, absent from this edition of the World Cup, can at least take solace in no longer holding that particular statistic.

However, for Messi, the narrative remains one of relentless excellence. His ability to deliver on the biggest stage, even as he approaches the twilight of his career, continues to awe fans and pundits alike. This hat-trick was not just about the goals; it was a statement that Argentina's title defense is in full swing, led by their immortal captain. As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on Messi as he chases further glory and perhaps more individual records.

The Super Eagles may have lost their unwanted title, but the legend of Messi against Africa only grows richer





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