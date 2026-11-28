EPRA hosts inaugural Marriott Conversation in Lagos for International Men's Day. Experts urge men to balance financial success with family commitment and mental well-being.

Etiquette, Poise & Protocol Resource ( EPRA) organized the inaugural edition of The Marriott Conversation at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja to commemorate International Men's Day. The event, themed 'The Man, His Mission, The Legacy', brought together seventy-one participants aged between twenty-nine and seventy-six, while eleven others joined virtually. This gathering served as a platform for men to reflect on their personal lives beyond professional achievements and societal expectations.

Event Goals and Participant Demographics

The initiative aimed to encourage men to look beyond professional titles, financial accomplishments, and social expectations to examine the person behind these achievements. Mr. Olutunji Oladimeji, the Chairman of EPRA, explained that the organization intended to promote personal reflection leading to wholesome redemption rather than relying on conventional motivational speeches. He expressed deep concern over family conflicts and the pressures associated with financial and social responsibilities that men face daily. Oladimeji stressed the critical need for men to pay greater attention to their own well-being amidst these demands.

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Psychological Pressures and Family Balance

Dr. Adegbite Falade highlighted the emotional and psychological pressures confronting men as they strive to meet family and professional obligations. Addressing participants through a recorded presentation, Falade noted that societal expectations often discourage men from acknowledging their struggles or seeking assistance. He asserted that true strength lies in the courage to recognize struggle and seek help before it becomes destructive. Falade cautioned men against pursuing financial and professional achievements at the expense of their marriages, relationships with their children, and personal health. He warned that success becomes a terrible bargain if a wife becomes a stranger and children become mere spectators of their father's life.

Building Legacy Through Character Development

Falade encouraged men to invest in the character and development of their children rather than concentrating solely on material inheritance. He distinguished between an inheritance, which is what one leaves for children, and a legacy, which is what one leaves in them. Air Vice Marshal Albert Bot emphasized the importance of emotional intelligence in managing personal relationships, professional responsibilities, and societal expectations. Bot urged men to develop the capacity to manage anger, stress, and interpersonal conflicts without undermining their relationships. He distinguished between reacting emotionally to situations and responding constructively to challenges, noting that effective conflict management is essential for maintaining healthy relationships.

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Faith, Accountability, and Extended Family Dynamics

Dr. Eberechukwu Oji, the Special Guest of Honour and Eze Aro IX of Arochukwu Kingdom, stressed the importance of faith, family, mentorship, and accountability. He encouraged men to embrace vulnerability and seek support from trusted friends, mentors, and family members when confronted with difficult circumstances. Oji stated that the cure to entitlement is teaching a sense of responsibility. During a session on building lasting legacies, Pa Okungbaye, a retired medical professional, encouraged men to demonstrate commitment through active participation in domestic responsibilities, effective communication, and mutual respect. Similarly, Elder Bosun Falore, Chairman of Mind Builders Schools, identified prayer, patience, and presence as essential elements of successful family relationships, noting that financial provision alone is insufficient.

Financial Boundaries and Mental Health Advocacy

During a panel session moderated by Charles Okeibunor, participants examined challenges associated with extended family financial obligations, work-life balance, and mental health. Mr. Ayokunle Okuneye, the Chief Executive Officer of Doughcrust and a men's mental health advocate, urged men to establish financial boundaries while supporting members of their extended families. He noted that excessive financial commitments could undermine personal well-being and financial stability. Mr. Femi Aminu, the Executive Director of MoMo Payment Service Bank, also advised men to provide financial assistance within their means to avoid exposing themselves to unnecessary pressure. These discussions highlighted the complex interplay between financial duties and personal mental health in modern Nigerian society.