Member Representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency Joins Ruling Party

The member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joshua Chinedu Obika has joined the ruling party after dumping the Labour Party (LP) in March. He was reacting to insinuations that he rode on the back of Obi to win his election into the House and later dumped the ex-governor for the ruling party.

The member representing AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Joshua Chinedu Obika has said he dumped the Labour Party (LP) in March and joined the ruling party .

He was reacting to insinuations that he rode on the back of Obi to win his election into the House and later dumped the ex-governor for the ruling party. The lawmaker explained that since he was convinced that Obi would not win the ADC’s presidential ticket because of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, he (Obika) never wanted to be left in the political wilderness.

Announcing his defection to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) few days ago, Obika said even when Obi left the LP for the ADC, he remained in the LP but left because he was sure that the party would not be able to present candidates for next year’s general election. He said: “Most of us are aware of the crisis in the Labour Party and the fact that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) refused to upload the names of our candidates for the FCT Area Council election.

When a party is not sure of itself, it ceases to exist. I waited in the party even when others were leaving until Obi left the party.





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Joshua Chinedu Obika Labour Party (LP) Ruling Party Obi ADC Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Independent National Electoral Commission (INE FCT Area Council Election Political Wilderness Peter Obi Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2027: ‘She should have joined our party’ – Sowore backs Aisha Yesufu’s Senatorial ...Rrights activist, Omoyele Sowore has backed the intention of a fellow activist, Aisha Yesufu, to contest the FCT senatorial seat in the 2027 elections. Sowore expressed his support on Monday while responding to questions in an interview on Channels Television's 'The Morning Brief'.

Read more »

Accord Party condemns gruesome killing of party leader’s son, calls for justice in OsunThe Accord Party has denounced the political murder of Kolade Eluyera, son of its Osun Woman Leader, and demanded urgent action from security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice. National Chairman Maxwell Mgbuden condemned the attack as a violent attempt to silence opposition voices, highlighting the family’s grief and the broader implications for democracy in Osun. He praised Governor Adeleke’s leadership despite acts of political sabotage and pledged his party’s support for a peaceful, issue-based election.

Read more »

Mudashiru Obasa Announces Intention to Contest Agege Federal Constituency Seat in APC PrimariesThe Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has indicated his interest in running for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, in preparation for the upcoming APC primaries.

Read more »

Ex-Labour Party representative Chinedu Obika joins NDC due to Peter Obi's influence, calls for cooperationChinedu Obika, a member of the House of Representatives from AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, revealed that Peter Obi influenced his decision to join the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC). He remains in the Labour Party despite its prolonged internal crisis because he is loyal to Obi. He also emphasized the importance of ideology, competence, and leadership over party labels in politics.

Read more »