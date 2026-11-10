Kyari Denies N210 Trillion Missing From NNPCL, Senate Orders Further Scrutiny

Former NNPCL GCEO Mele Kyari told the Senate Public Accounts Committee that the N210 trillion controversy stems from bookkeeping entries, not missing funds. The Senate vowed deeper scrutiny of his submissions and those of other former executives.

Former Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited GCEO Mele Kyari has denied that N210 trillion was lost under his leadership, telling the Senate Public Accounts Committee the disputed sum came from bookkeeping entries rather than missing funds.

Kyari appeared before the Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo-led committee in Abuja and pushed back against audit findings that raised questions about transactions running into N210 trillion in NNPCL financial statements from 2017 to 2023. He also challenged submissions made by some former NNPCL financial officers, saying the controversy required a proper understanding of the company accounting records. I confirm at this moment that nothing is lost, Kyari declared.

Also read Mele Kyari appears before senate panel months after lawmakers threatened arrest

Kyari Addresses Missing Funds

It is simply not possible under my care and under my leadership for that to happen. It did not happen, and there are actually entry issues, which I know have been clarified. He added that the issues are all matters of bookkeeping that have nothing to do with any loss. Nothing was lost.

It is simply not possible that such an amount could have been lost under my care and leadership. Kyari said the alleged unaccounted figures arose from accounting entries and that explanations had been provided in his report. They are bookkeeping issues, and I believe the appropriate explanations have been provided in my report, he said.

Advertisement

On the incorporation of NNPCL, Kyari defended a controversial N2.99 billion expenditure and dismissed suggestions that questionable payments were made to secure the company registration or name. He said the expenditure covered statutory services rendered by government institutions and was incurred by NNPCL on behalf of the Federation. The Petroleum Industry Act, which transformed the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into a limited liability company, placed the incorporation responsibility on the company owners, he explained.

Defense of Incorporation Expenditures

Kyari said NNPCL made the payment on behalf of the Federation and subsequently charged it to Federation revenue, which was reflected in what was referred to as the former NAPIMS account of NNPC. He also rejected claims that N5 billion was spent on changing the company name from NNPC to NNPCL, saying no such expenditure occurred under his watch.

This company was named by the National Assembly, so you do not need to pay any kobo to register it, he said. He stressed that the name NNPCL was already provided for in the Petroleum Industry Act and that suggestions of payment for the name were incorrect. Kyari also mounted a defence of his tenure, claiming his administration introduced financial transparency and accountability measures that opened NNPCL books to public scrutiny for the first time in the company 43-year history.

He said the reforms exposed operational weaknesses and improved financial performance. According to him, NNPCL recorded a loss of about $803 billion in 2018 before he assumed office in 2019. He said he took over in 2019 and that the company was transformed into a profitable organisation, recording sustained profits for the first time in its 44 years of existence.

Advertisement

Turnaround of NNPCL Finances

He added that before his assumption of office as group managing director of NNPC in 2019, the national oil company recorded a huge loss in the 2018 operational year before gradually turning to profit-making under his leadership from 2019. Kyari also apologised for missing previous appearances before the committee, attributing his absence to medical and family-related circumstances.

After his presentation, the committee said the responses submitted to the queries would be thoroughly studied before a final decision is taken on the audit report. Committee Chairman Dankwambo said lawmakers would subject Kyari submissions and those of other former NNPCL executives to further scrutiny. We shall interrogate the figures submitted by the former GMD to know whether to invite him again or not.

For now, he has responded to the two issues relating to his leadership of NNPC during the period under review, Dankwambo said. He disclosed that members would receive copies of the reports and responses for detailed examination. He explained that two items on the NNPCL balance sheet, when examined from different accounting perspectives, produced the N210 trillion figure under investigation.

Although members voted to allow Kyari to leave after his presentation, Dankwambo stressed that the decision did not amount to exoneration or the termination of the investigation. The Senate made it clear that Kyari explanations would not close the books on the N210 trillion controversy. The committee said it would interrogate the figures submitted by the former GMD to determine whether to invite him again, as the probe continues.