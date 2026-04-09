Melaye Accuses ADC Factional Chairman Bala of 'Commercializing Conscience'

Dino Melaye alleges that Nafiu Bala, the embattled factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has commercialized his conscience by challenging a leadership structure he previously supported. Melaye claims Bala attended a meeting where the leadership of David Mark and others was ratified and certified by INEC, only to later contest it. The former senator highlighted inconsistencies in Bala's actions, calling his motives into question.

Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye , has leveled serious accusations against Nafiu Bala , the embattled factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ). Melaye claims Bala has prioritized personal gain, commercializing his principles and acting in bad faith.

The core of Melaye's accusation revolves around Bala's alleged participation in a crucial party meeting that ratified the leadership of the Interim National Chairman, David Mark, alongside Rauf Aregbesola and other key figures. This meeting, according to Melaye, was held on July 29, 2025, and was officially recognized by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Melaye's statements, made during a Wednesday night interview with Arise television, paint a picture of Bala's alleged hypocrisy, highlighting the inconsistency between his past actions and his current challenge to the party's leadership. \Melaye provided detailed information about the NEC meeting, emphasizing Bala's presence and the subsequent ratification of the new leadership structure. He stated explicitly that Nafiu Bala attended the critical National Executive Committee meeting on July 29, 2025, a meeting that had INEC observers in attendance. He further stated that the purpose of the meeting was to validate the new leadership of Aregbesola, David Mark and other key figures. Melaye recalled that following the meeting in August, the party officially wrote to INEC confirming the appointment of David Mark and others to their positions. He asserts that INEC acknowledged receipt of this notification and subsequently certified the changes, effectively legitimizing David Mark's position as the National Chairman from May 29th. The former senator is adamant that Bala's subsequent legal challenge, filed on September 2, 2025, is a disingenuous attempt to undermine a decision he had previously supported, and an attempt to undo actions that had already been legitimately implemented and certified. \Melaye's narrative strongly suggests that Nafiu Bala is acting against the established decisions of the party and against the will of its members. Melaye strongly believes that Bala's actions show that he is prioritizing his own interests above the collective interests of the party. He contends that Bala's actions show that he is trying to undermine the legitimacy of the party's leadership. The crux of the conflict, according to Melaye, lies in the fact that INEC had already ratified the new leadership before Bala initiated his legal challenge. Melaye emphasized that David Mark's position as National Chairman was authentically established before September 2nd. Melaye reiterated that Nafiu Bala resigned from his position on May 17. Melaye highlighted the irony of Bala's actions, emphasizing his presence at the meeting where the leadership was ratified and contrasting it with his subsequent legal challenge. This detailed account, as presented by Dino Melaye, portrays a contentious power struggle within the ADC, fueled by accusations of opportunism and a blatant disregard for party procedures and consensus





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Dino Melaye Nafiu Bala ADC David Mark INEC Political Conflict

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