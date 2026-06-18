Media Bodies Urge Safety and Neutrality Ahead of Ekiti State Election

The International Press Centre and the Centre for Media and Society have issued a comprehensive advisory to journalists covering the upcoming Ekiti State governorship election, emphasizing professional ethics, safety protocols, and accreditations. The briefing highlighted the critical role of independent media in holding elections accountable, addressed potential security challenges, and announced partnership plans with local police to protect news crews. Both organizations underscored the democratic significance of safeguarding press freedom and urged cooperative engagement between reporters and security forces.

On Thursday, the International Press Centre ( IPC ) and the Centre for Media and Society ( CEMESO ) jointly addressed the media community in an urgent briefing, warning journalists who will be active during Saturday's Ekiti State governorship election to uphold the highest professional standards while remaining mindful of their own safety.

Lanre Arogundade, Executive Director of IPC, outlined the necessity of the advisory, citing the heightened role that media plays during electioneering processes and the increased risk that journalists face in such volatile environments. He urged reporters to keep away from any situation that might threaten their personal safety, stressing that neutrality extends beyond mere political affiliation to include the absence of partisan language, symbols, tags, colours or other expressions that might signal allegiance to a specific candidate or party.

Arogundade added that compliance with proper accreditation and equipment standards is essential, as any doubt over a reporter's credentials may prompt security agencies to step aside or restrict movement, thereby hampering the flow of information during the pivotal times of polling. The executive also warned non‑covering staff who may be present in the state to avoid moving indiscriminately through polling units, a source of confusion and vulnerability.

He stressed that journalists on duty must have their identity cards and press tags clearly displayed at all times to reduce unnecessary checks or harassment from security personnel. From CEMESO, Dr Akin Akingbulu reinforced the notion that every election tests the health of democratic values and that journalism's safety is a direct reflection of a society's commitment to those ideals.

He called for a constructive partnership between media and security agencies, insisting that the latter recognise the indispensable function the press fulfills. Highlighting the historically tense relationship between reporters and police in Nigerian electoral contexts, he sought a foundation of mutual trust built on a clear understanding of institutional responsibilities. The advisory teams also unveiled concrete safety measures slated for implementation during the Ekiti State election.

A partnership agreement between IPC, CEMESO and the Ekiti State Police Command will facilitate real‑time monitoring of press personnel deployed across the state. Each journalistic crew will have a dedicated safety alert officer whom they can approach immediately if they face any threat, harassment or attack. Such initiatives are designed to reduce the likelihood of violence or intimidation that could otherwise compromise the press's ability to inform the public.

In both organisations' view, the free flow of information is a cornerstone of democratic legitimacy-particularly during the electoral process where the stakes for the population are highest. By promoting neutrality, enforcing proper identification, and solidifying coordination with local security forces, the IPC and CEMESO aim to safeguard the journalists who act as the public's watchdogs during periods of significant political change.

Reports and analyses from the field will thus remain credible, transparent, and freely accessible-an outcome essential for the election's credibility and for Nigeria's broader democratic maturation





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