MDPCO Urges Tinubu to Withdraw from 2027 Race

The Makinde-Daura Campaign Organization calls on President Tinubu to step aside, citing severe economic hardship and public unrest as reasons for a leadership change ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organization ( MDPCO) has issued a formal directive to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanding his withdrawal from the upcoming 2027 presidential election. The group warns that his continued political ambition threatens to exacerbate the nation's deepening economic crises and social unrest. This call for leadership transition aims to prevent further political instability while addressing the widening gap between the government and the general populace.

Core Details of Leadership Call

In an official statement released by its Director of Strategic Communications, Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the MDPCO explicitly urged the President to demonstrate statesmanship by ensuring a free, fair, and credible electoral process in 2027. The organization, which actively supports the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) presidential candidate, Engr. Seyi Makinde, argued that Nigerians across all six geopolitical zones are increasingly looking toward Makinde for a National Reset. This proposed reset is described as a necessary mechanism to place the country on a new and sustainable development path, moving away from the current trajectory.

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The campaign group emphasized that the call for withdrawal is not merely political maneuvering but a response to a widespread desire for change. They assert that the current administration has failed to gain genuine public acceptance, relying instead on elite support and financial inducements. The MDPCO insists that true political authority must be rooted in popular consent, which they claim is currently lacking due to the administration's handling of national affairs.

Stakeholder Positions and Public Sentiment

The MDPCO pointed to specific incidents of public dissent as evidence of growing resentment against the Tinubu administration. The organization cited recent reports where President Tinubu and his entourage were reportedly booed by worshippers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja. Similar instances of public dissatisfaction were alleged to have occurred in Lagos, where chants of "ole" were heard following his return from France.

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Further allegations of unrest were attributed to incidents in Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, and Osun states. The organization invoked the political philosophy of Italian thinker Niccolò Machiavelli, arguing that leaders must avoid being despised by the people to maintain their authority. They warned that such widespread resentment undermines political survival and suggests that the President is disconnected from the daily economic realities facing millions of citizens.

Economic Impact and Hardship Data

The core argument for the withdrawal request rests on severe economic indicators reported by the MDPCO. The group claimed that approximately 140 million Nigerians, representing 63 per cent of the population, have been pushed into poverty. Additionally, they stated that more than 60 million citizens reportedly go to bed hungry every day, while over 30 million youths remain unemployed.

Regarding energy costs, the organization highlighted that petrol prices range between ₦1,400 and ₦2,000 per litre across different regions of the country. They questioned how the President expects public support under such conditions. The MDPCO also criticized the nation's debt profile, alleging that foreign borrowings have reached ₦166.7 trillion without corresponding improvements in living standards or clear repayment plans for the increased fiscal burden.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

In response to these challenges, the MDPCO presented the RESET NIGERIA Agenda as the primary alternative for the 2027 election. This platform promises a governance model anchored on transparency, accountability, equal opportunities, and measurable results. The group asserts that Makinde's leadership offers a pathway to build a country where access to opportunities is not determined by ethnic background, family connections, or social status.

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The campaign organization concluded by urging President Tinubu to respect the growing calls for a change in leadership. They declared that the die is cast and that Nigerians are determined to reject any electoral manipulation that would perpetuate the current economic hardship under the All Progressives Congress (APC). The immediate next step involves the public and political stakeholders responding to this call, with the MDPCO mobilizing support for Makinde as the viable candidate for a national reset.