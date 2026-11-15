MDPCO Urges Tinubu to Step Aside for 2027 Amid Economic Anger

The MDPCO demands President Bola Tinubu withdraw from the 2027 race, citing widespread poverty and economic distress as evidence of lost public mandate.

The Multi-Dimensional Political Communications Organisation, known by its acronym MDPCO, has formally called on President Bola Tinubu to withdraw his bid for re-election in the 2027 Nigerian presidential race. The campaign organisation, which is actively backing Seyi Makinde, the presidential candidate for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), issued this urgent appeal to guarantee a free, fair, and credible electoral process.

Public Discontent and Mosque Incident

Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the Director of Strategic Communications at MDPCO, highlighted the growing public resentment against the current administration as the primary catalyst for their statement. He pointed to a specific incident at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Abuja last Friday, where President Tinubu was booed by attendees. This event served as a visible warning sign of increasing dissatisfaction among the citizenry.

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The organisation noted that similar demonstrations of displeasure occurred when the President returned from France to Lagos, where he was greeted with chants of "ole." These spontaneous expressions of anger were cited as clear indicators that Nigerians are becoming increasingly weary of the current leadership dynamics and economic hardships.

MDPCO expanded its evidence of widespread discontent by citing reports of public frustration in several other states, including Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Kebbi, Sokoto, Nasarawa, and Osun. These reports were used to argue that the anger is not isolated but represents a national sentiment requiring immediate political attention from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

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Economic Hardship and Poverty Statistics

The campaign group attributed the escalating public anger to accumulated hopelessness arising from poor leadership and severe economic difficulties. They invoked the political philosophy of Italian diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli, warning that a ruler must avoid becoming hated by the people to maintain authority and political survival.

According to MDPCO, approximately 140 million Nigerians, which represents 63 per cent of the total population, have been pushed into abject poverty. The organisation also claimed that more than 60 million Nigerians go to bed hungry every day, a statistic they used to underscore the severity of the living crisis facing the nation.

Further complicating the economic landscape, MDPCO noted that over 30 million unemployed youths have been left frustrated by the administration's policies. They argued that ignoring these hardships and relying on elite political conspiracies or the deployment of public resources for political support would only deepen the social discontent.

Debt Burden and Petroleum Prices

On the issue of petroleum products, the organisation questioned how President Tinubu expects public support for re-election when petrol prices have surged to between N1,400 and N2,000 per litre in various parts of the country. This price hike was presented as a direct burden on ordinary citizens that undermines the administration's political capital.

The MDPCO also criticising the administration's borrowing profile, alleging that Nigeria's foreign debt has reached N166.7 trillion. They emphasized that this massive debt accumulation has not corresponded with improvements in citizens' living conditions or the establishment of clearly defined repayment plans.

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These economic indicators were used to argue that another four years under the All Progressives Congress would further deepen economic uncertainty. The organisation maintained that sovereignty ultimately belongs to the people, who are determined to dictate the country's political direction in the upcoming elections.

The APM Reset Nigeria Agenda

In contrast to the current administration, MDPCO championed the APM's "Reset Nigeria" agenda as a solution-based alternative designed to promote purposeful governance. They described this platform as a framework for ensuring transparency, accountability, and equal opportunities for all citizens, regardless of their background or political connections.

The organisation stated that the proposed agenda would create a nation where access to opportunities is not determined by an individual's place of origin, name, or political ties. They urged President Tinubu to abandon what they termed political grandstanding and accept the demand for a new political direction.

MDPCO concluded by asserting that Nigerians are determined for change and will not accept any electoral manipulation that perpetuates the current economic hardship. They insisted that the Allied Peoples Movement, under Seyi Makinde, is prepared to provide the leadership required to reset the country and address the pressing needs of the populace.