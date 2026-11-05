MC Oluomo Says He Is Taking English Lessons to Improve Fluency

NURTW President Musiliu Akinsanya, known as MC Oluomo, says he has enrolled in English classes and relies on his children when he cannot express himself well. He spoke at a rally supporting President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid.

The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said he is currently taking English lessons to improve his fluency.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday while addressing Nollywood actor Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miami, and other attendees at a rally organised in support of President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid. Speaking in Yoruba, MC Oluomo said he and Lege Miami both struggle to speak English fluently, which is why he decided to enrol in classes. He said the two of them share something in common because his English is also not fluent.

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MC Oluomo Addresses English Fluency And Citizenship

He added that he is working on improving his English and is now attending lessons. He also dismissed the notion that his frequent travels should have made him fluent, stressing that his American citizenship gives him unrestricted entry into the United States. He said he travels around the world and is a citizen of America. He described what happens when he arrives at immigration abroad.

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When officers ask how many weeks he wants to stay, he tells them that the country is his home. He says he is a US citizen and that he is going home. MC Oluomo also spoke about his children's educational and professional achievements, saying they have careers in different fields in the United States. He said his children can speak better than he can.

He noted that his children in the US are nurses, a doctor and an engineer. He added that he sometimes relies on his children to speak on his behalf when he finds it difficult to express himself in English. He said that if he gets somewhere and cannot speak English well, he will give the microphone to one of his children.

MC Oluomo Responds To Online Mockery And Criticism

The remarks came over a year after MC Oluomo was mocked online in April 2025 for pronouncing kudos as kundusi. He made the error while praising members of the union at an event in Abuja. He responded to the criticism by acknowledging that he was not educated and might struggle to express himself in English. He however dismissed the importance attached to his English proficiency, saying grammar would not finish Nigeria.

He said he might not understand the English language, but he understands Yoruba. He also challenged his critics to compare their achievements with those of his children, whom he described as highly educated and citizens of the United States and the United Kingdom. He said he trained his children properly with money and that they are citizens of America and the United Kingdom. He said he worked hard to get there.