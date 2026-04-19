Mbappe Favors Zidane Over Klopp for Real Madrid Managerial Role

Kylian Mbappe reportedly opposes Jurgen Klopp's potential appointment as Real Madrid manager, advocating instead for a third spell for Zinedine Zidane. The club is seeking a new coach after a likely trophyless season under Alvaro Arbeloa.

The future of Real Madrid 's managerial position is a subject of intense speculation, with French superstar Kylian Mbappe reportedly expressing a strong preference for a familiar face over a celebrated German tactician. Sources close to the club indicate that Mbappe is firmly against the idea of Jurgen Klopp , the recently departed Liverpool head coach, taking over the reins at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Instead, the captain of the French national team is said to be actively championing the return of Zinedine Zidane, a legendary figure in Real Madrid's history, for a third stint as manager. This internal preference clash comes at a critical juncture for Real Madrid. The club made a managerial change in January, parting ways with Xabi Alonso and entrusting the team to Alvaro Arbeloa. However, the current campaign appears destined to conclude without any silverware, a scenario that has amplified the urgency to identify a permanent successor for Arbeloa at the end of the season. Amidst this managerial vacuum, the name of Jurgen Klopp, a proven winner with a track record of transforming clubs, has emerged as a prominent candidate on Real Madrid's radar. Fabrizio Romano, a highly respected football transfer expert, has corroborated that Klopp is indeed being considered by the Spanish giants, though he emphasized that discussions are in their nascent stages and far from concrete. This acknowledgment from Romano lends credence to the widespread reports of Klopp's potential candidacy, yet it also suggests that the club is exploring multiple avenues and has not yet made a definitive decision. However, the reported reservations of Kylian Mbappe cast a significant shadow over Klopp's prospects. According to reports, including those citing Football365 and highlighted by Sportskeeda, Mbappe is not convinced by the appeal of appointing the charismatic German coach. His preference for Zinedine Zidane stems from a deep respect for the Frenchman's past successes with the club. Zidane famously led Real Madrid to an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles during his first tenure, and also secured numerous domestic trophies. His ability to connect with players and his tactical acumen are highly valued within the dressing room, and Mbappe appears to believe that Zidane's return would provide the stability and winning mentality required to elevate the team. The prospect of Mbappe and Zidane working together once more at the helm of Real Madrid is undoubtedly an enticing one for many of the club's faithful, potentially offering a return to an era of dominance. This nuanced situation, where a star player's influence on managerial appointments is openly discussed, underscores the complex dynamics at play within one of the world's biggest football clubs as they navigate a crucial period of transition and seek to reclaim their status at the pinnacle of European football





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Kylian Mbappe Zinedine Zidane Jurgen Klopp Real Madrid Managerial Search

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