Mayweather Bangkok exhibition offers Nigerian fans $5,000 prize draw

Promoters of the December 19 Floyd Mayweather versus Matt Floyd exhibition in Bangkok are offering Nigerian fans a chance to win $5,000 through a pay-per-view prize draw, with a November 16 participation deadline.

Nigerian boxing fans can win $5,000 in a cash prize draw tied to the December 19 exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Australian light heavyweight Matt Floyd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Cash Prize Draw Tied to Exhibition Bout

Promoters have set November 16, 2026, as the deadline for participation. The campaign is led by Front Row Fight Series, TMT Africa and Floyd Mayweather Promotions. Front Row Fight Series Chief Executive Officer Keane Anis is heading the promotional team, which is in Nigeria to engage boxing fans and expand the event's global reach. Fans who purchase pay-per-view access through the designated promotional portal will be eligible for the $5,000 draw, subject to official terms and eligibility conditions.

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Organisers say the offer is meant to bring African fans closer to the global boxing spectacle. Mayweather, an undefeated former world champion, visited Abuja and said his trip to Nigeria and Africa was driven by a desire to inspire young people and give back. He said the love and support from African fans has remained invaluable to his career. If Floyd Mayweather can do it, you guys can do it too, he said.

Mayweather Highlights Africa Talent and Resources

He added that Africa has enormous talent and resources, and that its music, people and culture make it a special destination. He wants to return, connect with his roots, and identify emerging boxing talent. On investment, Mayweather said his interest in Africa's mining sector is driven not only by profit but also by the need to empower communities. He stressed that people should benefit from natural resources extracted in their areas.

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He urged African youths to remain focused, believe in their abilities and pursue their dreams. He also called on fans to tune in to the December 19 exhibition in Thailand and thanked supporters worldwide, especially across Africa, for their loyalty. Mayweather said his opponent is in top shape ahead of the contest. The bout is expected to draw international attention as he prepares to showcase his skills against Matt Floyd, known as The Jedi.

Retired Champion Legacy and Local Challenges

Mayweather retired from professional boxing with an unbeaten record of 50 victories. His career included world titles across five weight divisions and wins over several prominent opponents. He has remained active through exhibition contests and commercial events. Nigeria has produced several internationally recognised professional boxers, though athletes still face challenges with funding, training facilities and access to international competition.

Promoters hope partnerships with global figures can attract attention and investment. The long-term impact of such initiatives will depend on whether they create sustained opportunities for local athletes. Mayweather has said he wants to find promising African boxers capable of competing internationally. The Nigerian promotional campaign forms part of efforts to generate interest in the Bangkok exhibition and expand its international viewership.

Eligible fans must secure pay-per-view access and enter the $5,000 prize draw before the November 16 deadline.