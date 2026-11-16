Mayweather Meets Sanwo-Olu in Lagos to Launch TMT Frontrow Fight Series Nigeria

Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to introduce the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, a grassroots boxing initiative with its first event set for 2027.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, to introduce the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, a grassroots boxing initiative in Nigeria.

The first event under the programme is scheduled for 2027, and Mayweather is also expected to take part in a boxing contest in Nigeria that year, though details of the proposed bout have not been announced. The TMT Frontrow Fight Series Nigeria aims to discover, train and promote emerging boxers across the country. It is expected to provide young talents with professional coaching, mentorship and competitive opportunities while creating pathways into professional boxing careers.

Also read Mayweather Launches Nigeria Boxing Academies After Meeting Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Grassroots Initiatives And Academy Plans

The initiative also includes plans to establish boxing academies and grassroots development programmes in several Nigerian cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Calabar. Mayweather arrived in Nigeria earlier in November, with Abuja as his first stop, where he announced plans for the grassroots boxing development initiative. Sanwo-Olu disclosed the Lagos meeting in a post on his official X handle on Monday.

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He described it as a pleasure to receive the American professional boxing champion and said Mayweather's vision presented opportunities for young people and the state's sports industry. In the post, the governor was quoted as saying, It was a pleasure to receive American professional boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. at Lagos House, Marina.

His vision of inspiring grassroots boxing talent across Africa, starting here in Nigeria, and bringing international boxing events to Lagos presents opportunities for our young people and the sports industry. Sanwo-Olu added, Lagos is ready to welcome major sporting events. We have continued to invest in sports infrastructure and we are focused on creating an environment where talent can grow and succeed.

Strengthening Lagos Sports Infrastructure

We look forward to exploring these opportunities and strengthening Lagos's place as a leading destination for sports and entertainment in Africa. Earlier, Mayweather also met the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu. Fatodu described Lagos as an ideal location for boxing events and praised the state's sports infrastructure under Sanwo-Olu's administration.

The engagement has generated excitement among Nigerian boxing fans, who see the involvement of one of the sport's biggest global stars as a boost for grassroots talent and the potential to host more international boxing events in Lagos. Mayweather's latest visit also builds on a pledge he made during an earlier trip to Nigeria in May 2022 to support boxing development through an academy.

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Mayweather Career And Upcoming Bout

Mayweather, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of his generation, retired from professional boxing with an unbeaten record of 50 wins, including 27 knockouts. He is a former five-division world champion and remains one of the sport's most recognized figures globally. His visit to Nigeria comes ahead of a scheduled exhibition bout against Australian boxer Matt The Jedi Floyd in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026.

The Nigerian engagement is expected to further spotlight the country's potential as a destination for international boxing events and youth sports development.