Mayweather Launches Nigeria Boxing Academies After Meeting Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series, which will establish boxing academies and grassroots programmes across Nigeria. The maiden edition is set for 2027, with Mayweather expected to fight in Nigeria that year.

Former world boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. has launched plans to establish boxing academies and grassroots development programmes across Nigeria. The initiative, tagged TMT Frontrow Fight Series Nigeria, was unveiled during a visit to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday.

Mayweather, an undefeated former five-division world champion, is in Nigeria to launch the TMT Frontrow Fight Series. The project will establish boxing academies and grassroots development schemes in Lagos, Abuja, Enugu, Calabar and other cities across the country. The maiden edition of the series is scheduled for 2027. Mayweather is also expected to take part in a boxing contest in Nigeria that year.

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Mayweather Nigeria Visit and Lagos Partnership

The venue and his proposed opponent have not yet been announced. Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomed the boxing icon and assured him of the state readiness to partner on the initiative. In a post on his X handle on Monday, Sanwo-Olu said it was a pleasure to receive Mayweather at Lagos House, Marina.

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Sanwo-Olu said, His vision of inspiring grassroots boxing talent across Africa, starting here in Nigeria, and bringing international boxing events to Lagos presents opportunities for our young people and the sports industry. The governor added that Lagos was ready to host major sporting events, noting that the state had continued to invest in sports infrastructure to create an environment where talent can grow and succeed. Sanwo-Olu said, Lagos is ready to welcome major sporting events.

We have continued to invest in sports infrastructure and we are focused on creating an environment where talent can grow and succeed. He added, We look forward to exploring these opportunities and strengthening Lagos place as a leading destination for sports and entertainment in Africa. Earlier, Mayweather met with the Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, who described Lagos as an ideal destination for boxing events. Discussions over the proposed partnership gathered momentum during the meeting.

Grassroots Boxing Development Across Cities

The initiative is expected to extend boxing development beyond established centres by creating opportunities for young fighters at grassroots level. The project aims to discover and nurture young talents while providing training opportunities and pathways for emerging boxers to compete professionally. Mayweather Nigerian visit comes ahead of his scheduled exhibition bout against Australian boxer Matt The Jedi Floyd in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026.

The proposed 2027 project would mark another major involvement by the American boxing legend in efforts to expand the sport reach beyond the United States.