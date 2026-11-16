Mayweather to open boxing academies in Nigeria, plans fights from early 2027

Floyd Mayweather Jr. will establish boxing academies across Nigeria and organise fights from early 2027, following meetings with Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Abuja officials.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. has announced plans to establish boxing academies across Nigeria and organise a series of fights to promote young boxers, with events scheduled to begin in early 2027.

Mayweather Expands Boxing Academy Plans Across Nigeria

The American boxing legend made the announcement in Abuja, where he addressed journalists about his mission to develop African talent and revive Nigeria's boxing industry. The initiative, involving TMT Africa and Front Row Fight Series, will not be limited to Abuja and Lagos but will extend to other cities including Enugu and Calabar. According to Dr Adrian Ogun, Consultant at TMT Africa, the programme will provide boxing academies, technical expertise and equipment to support young fighters.

Also read Ogun 2027: Yayi don’t need Adebutu’s exclusion from 2027 poll to win

Mayweather also met Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, on Sunday, with Director-General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, present. Speaking in Abuja, Mayweather said: My mission is always to be able to touch the people of Africa. Africa is the best continent in the world. It is always good to come back and receive the love from our people.

He added: Just the continent of Africa has so much talent. Africa has all the best resources in the world. The music is amazing. The people are amazing.

Advertisement

We look forward to coming over here, doing some fights, looking for talent over in Africa, he said. On supporting athletes, Mayweather said: We want to help with the athletes, different sports programmes, just with the country itself. We want to lend a helping hand. If I am in a position to help, why not?

We want to bring tourism, but we also want to bring a lot of sporting events as well as a lot of other different events here in Nigeria. We have to bring it here, he said. Dr Ogun said Mayweather had fulfilled a promise made during his previous visit to Abuja in 2022 to return to Nigeria and promote boxing among young people.

Partnership Aims to Retain Nigerian Boxing Talent

He said the programme would address the problem of Nigerian boxers going abroad to develop themselves, citing heavyweight Efe Ajagba as an example. Ogun proposed a partnership between Nigerian boxing academies and Mayweather's gym in Las Vegas to improve training standards and provide international exposure. He also said Mayweather was interested in investing in Nigeria's solid minerals sector, extending his interest beyond sports. Mayweather said: It is not just about making money in Africa.

It is about making money all around the world, but also giving back to the people. On whether Mayweather would stage a boxing bout in Nigeria, Ogun said he believed Mayweather intended to return to organise an event, though details were not finalised. He added that the Nigerian Boxing Board of Control was supportive of efforts to revitalise the sport and had met with organisers.

Meanwhile, Mayweather is scheduled to face Australian light heavyweight boxer Matt The Jedi Floyd in an exhibition bout in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026. Nigerian fans can purchase pay-per-view access through theorderpromotions.com/ng for a chance to enter a $5,000 cash prize draw. The promotional entry deadline is Monday, November 16, 2026. In Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomed Mayweather and expressed the state's readiness to explore collaboration opportunities.

Advertisement

Lagos Governor Welcomes Mayweather to Explore Investment

The governor described Lagos as a major commercial and entertainment centre with a large population and significant investment opportunities in sports, tourism and creative industries. There is a lot of talent that we can develop, Sanwo-Olu said, adding that the collaboration could create opportunities for young people and attract investment. In a Facebook post, the governor said Mayweather's vision of inspiring grassroots boxing talent across Africa, beginning in Nigeria, presented opportunities for young people and the sports industry.

Lagos is ready to welcome major sporting events. We have continued to invest in sports infrastructure and we are focused on creating an environment where talent can grow and succeed, he said. Fatodu's presence at the Lagos meeting is significant, given the commission's responsibility for sports development, infrastructure and talent identification. Under Fatodu's leadership, Lagos commissioned the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Boxing Gymnasium at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, in February 2025, in collaboration with Yucateco Boxing Promotions.

At the commissioning, Fatodu described boxing as an avenue for youth empowerment, saying the facility would help nurture champions. The proposed partnership with Mayweather could build on such efforts, potentially making Lagos a major centre for boxing development and international competitions in Africa. Mayweather retired from professional boxing in 2017 with an unbeaten record of 50 victories, including 27 knockouts. He won world titles across five weight divisions.

He urged African youths to remain determined and believe in their abilities, saying: My message to the African youth, keep believing. Keep working hard. Know you guys are number one. Africa, know you guys are number one.