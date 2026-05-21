Mayowa Alakija Wins APC Primary Election for Oshodi/Isolo Constituency I, Defeats Incumbent Stephen Ogundipe

Former Education Secretary Mayowa Alakija, known as Bibire, has been declared the All Progressives Congress candidate for Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency I after winning the party primary election with 12,251 votes against incumbent lawmaker Stephen Ogundipe's 1,737 votes. The primary election held at the Oshodi Local Government Secretariat saw strong support for Alakija across multiple wards, with another aspirant Abiodun Orija withdrawing and directing supporters to back him. Party leaders commended the peaceful conduct of the exercise and called for unity as the state prepares for the 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly elections.

Former Education Secretary Mayowa Alakija , widely recognized by his popular nickname 'Bibire,' has successfully emerged as the All Progressives Congress candidate for Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency I following a decisive victory over the incumbent lawmaker Stephen Ogundipe in the party's primary election.

This significant political development comes as the state prepares for the upcoming 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly elections. The primary election took place at the Legislative Hall of the Oshodi Local Government Secretariat, where a large gathering of party members and stakeholders assembled to participate in the democratic exercise that would determine the party's representative for the constituency. The voting process unfolded across multiple wards within the constituency, with Alakija demonstrating remarkable strength in various polling centers.

In Bolade D1 Ward, Alakija accumulated an impressive 3,121 votes compared to Ogundipe's 1,110 votes, establishing an early lead in the contest. His dominance became even more pronounced in Orile Oshodi D2 Ward, where he secured a landslide victory by polling 4,352 votes while Ogundipe managed only 12 votes, a stark contrast that underscored Alakija's significant support in that area.

The competition showed signs of being closer in Shogunle E1 Ward, though Alakija still prevailed with 484 votes against Ogundipe's 371 votes. When the collation process concluded and all results were tabulated, Alakija emerged as the clear winner with a commanding total of 12,251 votes, while the incumbent lawmaker garnered 1,737 votes.

Another aspirant in the race, Abiodun Orija, made the strategic decision to withdraw from the primary election before voting commenced and subsequently directed his supporters to cast their votes in favor of Alakija, a move that demonstrated unity within the party ranks and potentially contributed to the decisive nature of Alakija's victory. The APC Returning Officer, Prince Adesanya Omoloja, formally declared Alakija as the duly elected candidate of the party for Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency I, a pronouncement that triggered widespread celebrations among Alakija's supporters and party members present at the venue.

Many attendees characterized the election outcome as a genuine reflection of Alakija's extensive grassroots support and his considerable political acceptance throughout the various wards and communities within Oshodi/Isolo. Senior party leaders took the opportunity to commend all involved for the peaceful and orderly manner in which the primary election was conducted, emphasizing that such democratic processes strengthen the party's institutional credibility.

These same leaders subsequently urged all party members to set aside any differences and maintain unity as they collectively prepare for the general election scheduled for 2027, stressing that internal cohesion would be essential for achieving electoral success. In his formal acceptance remarks delivered at the conclusion of the primary election, Alakija graciously expressed his profound appreciation to party leaders, elected delegates, women, youth representatives, and supporters across the entire constituency for the confidence and trust they had demonstrated by voting for him.

He also took the opportunity to acknowledge the supporters of other aspirants, recognizing that their participation and involvement in the democratic process reflected the fundamental democratic values that the APC cherishes and the deep commitment these individuals maintain toward the progress and advancement of the party.

'Now that the primary election is concluded, this marks the beginning of a new phase focused on unity, reconciliation, and consolidation as we collectively prepare for the general election ahead,' Alakija stated, emphasizing the critical importance of the period immediately following the primary contest. He further stressed that the collective and mutual interests of both the party and the constituency should always take clear precedence over individual personal ambitions or factional considerations, making a direct and passionate appeal to all APC members to work together harmoniously for electoral victory in the forthcoming election.

Alakinza specifically extended his appreciation to Abiodun Orija for his statesmanlike decision to step down from the race in the broader interest of party unity and cohesion, a gesture he characterized as demonstrating wisdom and party loyalty. He simultaneously commended Stephen Ogundipe, the incumbent lawmaker, for what he described as a healthy and decidedly democratic contest, suggesting that despite the competitive nature of the primary election, both candidates had conducted themselves in a manner befitting members of a progressive political party.

Throughout his remarks, Alakija consistently reaffirmed his personal commitment to the principles of inclusive leadership that would ensure all segments of the constituency felt represented and valued. He pledged unequivocally that if elected as the state representative, he would serve the constituency with unwavering dedication, genuine humility, and scrupulous fairness, qualities he suggested would define his approach to public service and representation of the diverse needs and interests of the people of Oshodi/Isolo





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APC Primary Election Mayowa Alakija Oshodi/Isolo Constituency Lagos Elections 2027 Stephen Ogundipe

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