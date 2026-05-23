Mayor of eThekwini orders transfer of Nigerian and other African nationals to a screening center

The mayor of eThekwini, Cyril Xaba, ordered the transfer of Nigerians and other African nationals in Durban, South Africa, to a screening center for legal status, sparked by the anti-foreigner campaigns, which aimed to remove Africans from the country.

The mayor of eThekwini, Cyril Xaba, on Thursday, ordered the transfer of Nigerians and other African nationals in Durban , South Africa , to a screening centre for legal status .

The incident was part of the anti-foreigner campaigns, which began early this year as South Africans vehemently resisted the stay of African foreigners in their country. South African media reported on Friday that the Department of Home Affairs in KZN processed 457 migrants, of which only two were found to be in the country legally.

The death of crime activist, Thato Molosankwe, in his residence in Lomanyaneng village, in Mahikeng, on Wednesday morning, re-engineered the demonstrations by South Africans to drive foreigners away. The acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane, directed the North West Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major-Gen Ryno Naidoo, to ensure maximum resources were deployed to hunt down Molosankwe’s killers





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Mayor Of Ethekwini Durban Nigerians African Nationals Screening Centre Legal Status Anti-Foreigner Campaigns Thato Molosankwe Demonstrations South Africa Foreigners Agitation KZN Department Of Home Affairs # Trending Topics Nigeria Anti-Migrant Groups Punch Newspaper Invest Premium Domains Earnings Profits Whatsapp Real-Time Updates Breaking News Exclusive Content

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