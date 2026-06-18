Max Dowman Wins Emirates Goal of the Season with Record-Breaking Strike Against Everton

Arsenal teenager Max Dowman has been voted the winner of the 2025/26 Emirates Goal of the Season after his stunning late counterattack goal against Everton. The 16‑year‑old's strike earned 38% of fan votes, outpacing Martin Zubimendi's volley and Leah Williamson's header. The goal also made him the youngest scorer in Premier League and Arsenal history, adding to a season of unprecedented records including becoming the youngest ever Champions League player.

Arsenal have confirmed that Max Dowman has won the 2025/26 Emirates Goal of the Season award, with fans voting his late strike against Everton as the standout moment of the campaign.

The club statement highlights that the teenager's first strike in red and white secured 38% of the votes, earning him the Goal of the Month prize in March as well. He finished ahead of Martin Zubimendi's volley against Nottingham Forest, which came second with 17% of the vote, and Leah Williamson's header against Leicester City, which took third place with 11%. Dowman's goal came in dramatic fashion following a late scramble in Arsenal's box and a rapid counterattack.

Viktor Gyökeres had given Arsenal a late 89th‑minute lead, prompting Everton to push forward, including goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. After a corner was cleared to the edge of the box, the ball dropped to Dowman 75 yards from goal. He burst clear, beat two challenges and slotted into an empty net, sealing a landmark moment in his breakthrough season. The goal made him both Arsenal's and the Premier League's youngest‑ever scorer at 16 years and 73 days.

Dowman's debut season also saw him set multiple records: he became the second‑youngest Premier League player and the youngest Champions League player in history, debuting at 15 years and 308 days against Slavia Prague. He also won the Premier League Home Grown Debutant of the Season Award. The award caps a record‑breaking campaign that has firmly established him as one of Arsenal's brightest young talents, according to the club.

The article also includes a brief biographical note about journalist Tosin Oyediran, his experience and beats, followed by standard copyright and promotional material for The Punch Newspaper, including domain‑selling advertisements and a WhatsApp follow prompt. Ignoring the navigational and promotional boilerplate, the core news content focuses on Dowman's achievement and the context of his goal





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Max Dowman Arsenal Goal Of The Season Everton Premier League Record-Breaking Youngest Scorer

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