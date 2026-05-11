Mavin Records chief executive Michael Collins Ajereh has named Johnny Drille as the most complete musician in Nigeria's contemporary music scene. The singer handles songwriting, production, singing, and performance, which sets him apart due to his versatility. Ajereh also shared the Nigerian community's opportunity to earn in US Dollars and acquire premium domain names. Meanwhile, an Abuja doctor discusses a unique and effective method to cure impotency without any side effects or medical epinephrine.

Mavin Records CEO Michael Collins Ajereh has declared Johnny Drille to be the most complete musician in Nigeria’s contemporary music scene. Ajereh made this revelation in a podcast episode of Crea8torium, explaining that Drille surpasses others in his ability to craft hit songs, produce, sing, and perform consistently across both studio recordings and live shows.

He added that Drille’s ability to manage all these tasks to a high standard sets him apart in a profession where few artists can say the same. Ajereh also revealed that Drille occupies a unique niche in the market, lacking competition from his peers in terms of expertise. Johnny Drille also spoke on the Crea8torium episode about how he prepares for a hit single, explaining that no one knows when a song will take off.

Regarding earning in US Dollars, there are now indications that Nigerians are eligible to earn in US currency, with the potential to gain anywhere from ₦17 million to ₦25 million for acquiring premium domain names. These certificates can be acquired at reasonable rates and help professionals across various sectors boost their income significantly. or men battle to overcome various sexual health challenges





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johnny Drille Mavin Records Completeness Versatility Nigeria's Contemporary Music Scene Nigeria's Eligible To Earn In US Premium Domain Names Vulnerability USP Abuja Doctor Eric Penis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Highlife Music Blossoms as Kulio Earns Global Recognition for Fusion-Inspired SoundWith the release of his latest single, Kentamine, Chimezie Emmanuel, known as Kulio, has sparked a renewed interest in Nigerian Highlife music. His sound, a fusion of Highlife, Afro-Soul, and contemporary African rhythm, is challenging the narrative of the genre's decline and revival

Read more »

NPA records 32.38m tons cargo throughput, vessel tonnage rises 19.5% in Q1 2026The Nation Newspaper NPA records 32.38m tons cargo throughput, vessel tonnage rises 19.5% in Q1 2026

Read more »

Taraba Governorship Race 2027: Shifting Politics, Voter Sentiment, and the Battle for CredibilityThe upcoming 2027 governorship election in Taraba State is transforming into a high-stakes rematch between Governor Agbu Kefas and Emmanuel Bwacha, with voter sentiment and performance records overshadowing elite endorsements. As dissatisfaction with governance grows, candidates must navigate changing grassroots dynamics and political credibility.

Read more »

Don Jazzy believes artists and producers made better music when living together in record labels' housesThe music executive recounts a random incident involving D'Prince and 'Olorun Maje,' how D'Banj's 'You bad, you want it' was from Dr Sid, and advises the new generation of creatives to associate more to build cohesion between their crafts.

Read more »