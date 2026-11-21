Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital says some staff were dismissed or reprimanded for unprofessional conduct while others are under investigation, and reports a 30 per cent rise in patient patronage between 2023 and 2026.

Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital ( MAUTH) has disclosed that some staff members found culpable of unprofessional conduct s have been dismissed or reprimanded, while others are currently undergoing investigation.

The Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Prof. Adamu Bakari Girei, disclosed this to journalists while reacting to complaints of corruption, negligence, maltreatment of patients and other forms of misconduct involving doctors, nurses and other medical personnel. Girei, who did not disclose the number or identities of the affected staff, said the personnel were found culpable of various unprofessional offences following investigations conducted by the hospital management.

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Zero Tolerance For Misconduct And Negligence

He said the hospital had zero tolerance for corruption, negligence, unprofessional conduct and other acts capable of tarnishing its image or compromising the quality of healthcare delivery. He cited the case of a couple who reported alleged misconduct involving a senior staff member that prompted the hospital management to commence disciplinary proceedings against the officer. He said the couple later sought to withdraw the complaint after discovering that disciplinary action had been initiated against the accused staff member.

According to him, the management warned the couple that they could face legal action if the allegations were found to be false, adding that the staff member was subsequently reprimanded. He, however, said the hospital established complaint boxes at strategic locations within the facility to enable patients and their caregivers to report cases of maltreatment, negligence or other forms of misconduct.

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He added that patients and their caregivers could lodge complaints directly with his office for prompt investigation and appropriate disciplinary action. Girei expressed concern that some patients who felt shortchanged, neglected or maltreated often failed to report such incidents to the appropriate authorities. Speaking on the growth of the hospital, the CMD said MAUTH recorded about a 30 per cent increase in patient patronage between 2023 and 2026.

Girei Explains Surge In Patient Patronage

He attributed the increase to improved healthcare services and growing confidence in the institution, noting that the hospital now attracts patients from the six states of the North-East, as well as neighbouring countries, including Cameroon and Chad. He also disclosed that several infrastructural projects were ongoing at the hospital with support from the Adamawa State Government and the North-East Development Commission (NEDC).

He said the projects were aimed at improving healthcare infrastructure and expanding the hospital capacity to provide quality medical services to patients across the region. Girei reaffirmed that the disciplinary measures were part of efforts to uphold professionalism and protect patients, stressing that complaints would continue to be investigated promptly and treated with seriousness.

He urged patients and their caregivers to use the complaint boxes or report directly to his office whenever they experience or witness misconduct, so that appropriate action can be taken without delay.