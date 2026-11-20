Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino prepares for a tough away match against Liverpool. The club is struggling near the relegation zone with only eight points after ten games.

Mauricio Pochettino begins his tenure as the head coach of Manchester United with a daunting challenge against Liverpool at Anfield this weekend. The former United States national team manager arrives at Old Trafford having recently concluded his stint with the American squad, immediately facing a club in deep distress. This match serves as a high-stakes baptism of fire for Pochettino, who must attempt to stabilize a team currently sitting in the Premier League relegation zone.

United's Historic Struggles Under Carrick

The current state of the Red Devils is historically precarious, having amassed only eight points from their first ten matches of the season. This tally represents their lowest score at this stage of a league campaign in forty years, following a dismal run under interim manager Michael Carrick. The team has recorded a solitary victory in their initial ten league outings, leaving them vulnerable to dropping further down the table depending on results from other fixtures. Pochettino, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, acknowledges the need for time to reshape the club, yet he understands the urgency to demonstrate immediate progress.

Also read Pochettino Arrives At Manchester United To Resume As Head Coach

Manchester City's Psychological Burden

Meanwhile, Manchester City are grappling with a significant slump, having lost their last three Premier League matches after an initial streak of seven consecutive wins. Despite their recent form, the ten-time English champions remain in a unique psychological position regarding the title race. They are still awaiting the final verdict on over one hundred breaches of Premier League financial regulations, which could result in a severe points deduction. This uncertainty means that even if they close the gap on the league leaders, their ultimate standing may remain insecure.

Brighton's Surging Title Aspirations

Elsewhere in the league, Brighton & Hove Albion are challenging the traditional hierarchy with a seventh win in their last eight games. Despite midfielder Pascal Gross publicly stating that the team is not currently in a title race after their two-nil victory against Brentford, bookmakers have moved them to second favorites. The club has scored twenty-six goals, eleven more than leaders Arsenal, while maintaining the second-tightest defense in the competition with only seven goals conceded. Their recent form includes wins against the top two teams without letting a goal through, defying expectations for a squad that finished sixth in the previous season.

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Crucial Fixtures For All Contenders

The upcoming weekend fixtures promise to be decisive for multiple clubs across the Premier League landscape. Manchester City face Fulham at one twenty-three hundred hours, hoping to arrest their decline, while Arsenal travel to Newcastle for a late afternoon clash at five thirty. Brighton will host Hull City, a team that has not secured a league win since August, offering the Seagulls a prime opportunity to extend their momentum. Other matches include Chelsea facing Leeds and Tottenham hosting Ipswich, with every result potentially shifting the balance of power in the league.

Immediate Pressure On New Leadership

For Mauricio Pochettino, the Anfield trip is more than just a routine away game; it is a critical test of his ability to lead a dysfunctional side out of the relegation danger. The atmosphere at the home of their bitter rivals will be hostile, yet a positive result would be considered a massive bonus for his newly formed staff. With fixtures against Brentford, Newcastle, Coventry, and Crystal Palace appearing more favorable on paper, the hope is that United can build a foundation for stability. However, the immediate reality is that the pressure is intense, and the management must deliver tangible improvements swiftly to prevent further collapse.