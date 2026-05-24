Maurice Vunobolki Confirmed PDP Gubernatorial Candidate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has chosen Chief Maurice Vunobolki as its governorship candidate for the 2027 general elections in Adamawa State.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Sunday, affirmed the sole aspirant who presented himself for the governorship ticket in Adamawa State , Chief Maurice Vunobolki , as its governorship candidate.

Vunobolki was endorsed by delegates of the PDP from across the 21 local government areas who gathered in Yola for the affirmation exercise. Besides Vunobolki, one other aspirant, Caleb Andrew Myebangara, was said to be seeking the ticket, but he did not appear at the Mahmud Ribadu Square venue of the affirmation exercise, reportedly because he belongs to the faction of the party not recognised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The motion for Vunobolki’s candidature was moved by a former member of the House of Representatives, Ja’afaru Ribadu, and seconded by the chairman of Yola North Local Government, Ibrahim Jimeta, after which the aspirant was subjected to a voice vote by delegates, with the ‘Yes’ votes prevailing. Thereafter, the chairman of the PDP Governorship Primary for Adamawa State, Debo Ologunagba, declared Maurice Vunobolki as the nominated and affirmed governorship candidate of the PDP in the state for the 2027 general election.

In his acceptance speech, Vunobolki appealed to all PDP members in the state to give him the support he would need to win the general election. He said that in his professional career in development consulting, he has travelled across every part of Adamawa State, has been part of solutions to many of the state’s challenges, and is in a position to provide further solutions if given the opportunity.

He challenged candidates of other political parties to debate sessions in which they would demonstrate their knowledge of the people they seek to govern and outline their plans for the people





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