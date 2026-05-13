Matawalle hails DICON-D7G for breaking barriers and boosting military industrial production

The minister of state for defense lauded the indigenous defense equipment manufacturing firm for its projection of Nigeria positively through the display of locally manufactured military equipment at a global defense exhibition.

The Minister of State for Defense, Bello Mohammed Matawalle , has congratulated Nigeria’s indigenous defense equipment manufacturing firm, DICON-D7G , for boosting Nigeria’s military industrial production on the global stage.

Matawalle was accompanied by the Chief of Air Staff, Sunday Kelvin Aneke, while declaring open the DICON-D7G exhibition booth at the 2026 SAHA Defense and Aerospace Exhibition in Istanbul, Turkey. Matawalle stated that DICON-D7G has showcased Nigeria’s military might through the display of locally manufactured military equipment at the international exhibition. He added that the company is gradually reducing Nigeria’s dependence on foreign defense manufacturers through local production of military hardware for the armed forces and paramilitary agencies.

The development aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. According to the minister, international defense manufacturing firms should establish production plants in Nigeria in view of the country’s growing military industrial capacity. Matawalle further commended the Chief Executive Officer of DICON-D7G, Osman Chennar, for his dedication towards strengthening local defense equipment production





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Bello Mohammed Matawalle DICON-D7G Nicholas Aviation Holdings Military Industrial Production Nigeria's Dependence On Foreign Defense Manufa President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Age

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