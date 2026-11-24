Mastercard and SMEDAN sign an MoU to support Nigerian small businesses with digital tools, credit access, and training to boost the national economy.

Mastercard and the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria ( SMEDAN) have officially convened a strategic collaboration to accelerate the digital transformation of Nigerian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This partnership was announced during the SMEDAN MSME Growth Forum, where financial institutions, government policymakers, and entrepreneurs gathered to identify practical tools necessary for business growth in the modern digital landscape. The initiative is designed to help these businesses adopt new technologies, improve operational efficiency, and integrate more fully into the formal economy.

Strategic Partnership Framework

This new alliance is built upon a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Mastercard and SMEDAN. The agreement outlines a structured framework for exploring joint initiatives focused on MSME digitization and long-term business resilience. Through this partnership, the organizations aim to equip Nigerian entrepreneurs with the specific capabilities and connections required to thrive in an increasingly digital economy. The collaboration also involves coordination with government bodies and ecosystem partners to ensure a comprehensive support system for small business owners.

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Government and Industry Support

The initiative aligns directly with the strategic priorities of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment. The Ministry has provided support for the design and piloting of a national MSME Digitization Programme, which serves as a critical component of Nigeria's broader effort to advance its digital economy. Key figures involved in the forum included Charles Odii, Director General of SMEDAN, and Tara Nathan, Executive Vice President of Growth Segments at Mastercard. Their presence underscored the high-level commitment from both the public and private sectors to address the developmental needs of the SME sector.

Addressing Market Barriers and Needs

Nigerian entrepreneurs face significant hurdles including limited access to finance, inadequate skills development, and barriers to digitization. Survey data presented at the forum highlights the urgency of these issues, with 100% of surveyed Nigerian SMEs considering digital and online payments vital to their growth. Additionally, 78% of respondents identified digitizing their business as a key priority, while 79% prioritize training and upskilling their staff. Furthermore, 69% of SMEs are actively seeking credit to facilitate expansion. These statistics illustrate a clear demand for practical tools and financial inclusion strategies.

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Forum Discussions and Masterclasses

The SMEDAN MSME Growth Forum featured critical dialogues aimed at bridging the gap between informal and formal business sectors. Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), participated in a fireside discussion titled Informal to Inclusive: Payments, Policy and the Path for Nigeria's Small Businesses. This was followed by a panel discussion titled Beyond Credit: The Solutions Nigerian SMEs Need to Grow and Scale, featuring representatives from Access Bank, Wema Bank, AFEX, and SMEDAN. The sessions explored how public-private collaboration and enabling policy frameworks can help businesses transition into the formal economy and improve resilience.

Practical Skills and Future Outlook

Attendees also engaged in practical masterclasses designed to build specific business and digital capabilities. Sessions covered digital marketing strategies to help SMEs attract and retain customers online, as well as solutions for key sectors such as agriculture. These initiatives aim to enable entrepreneurs to improve productivity, expand market access, and build more sustainable business models. The collaboration between Mastercard and SMEDAN reinforces a long-term commitment to helping Nigerian entrepreneurs succeed by providing the necessary infrastructure, skills, and financial linkages for sustained economic impact.