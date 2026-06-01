Massive Armed Raid on Gwon Ajang Leaves Eight Dead and Dozens Injured

More than one hundred armed assailants attacked the village of Gwon Ajang in Plateau State on May 31, 2026, killing eight residents and wounding over fifteen. Survivors say the gunmen shouted slogans and fired indiscriminately for two hours before fleeing, while calls for police assistance went unanswered.

A devastating raid unfolded on the night of May 31, 2026, when a large group of armed assailants descended on the small settlement of Gwon Ajang in the Foron District of Barkin Ladi, Plateau State .

According to a resident who spoke with the Daily Post, the attackers numbered more than one hundred and were heavily equipped with automatic weapons. They entered the village shortly after ten o'clock in the evening, a time when most inhabitants were already in bed. The gunmen opened fire indiscriminately, shouting slogans and speaking in a language identified by locals as Fulani, while moving through the narrow lanes of the community.

The sudden onslaught forced families to scramble for cover, some fleeing into the surrounding fields and others seeking refuge in their homes. The violence persisted for over two hours, during which the victims repeatedly called the police and nearby security forces for assistance, but no immediate response was received. By the time the perpetrators withdrew, the death toll stood at eight, with more than fifteen villagers sustaining injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to severe bruises.

The injured were later transported to the nearest health centre, where medical staff struggled to cope with the influx of casualties. The assault has been widely attributed to Fulani bandits, a term used by officials and community leaders to describe armed groups that have been active in the central region of Nigeria for several years.

The local spokesperson for the Berom Youths Moulder Association, a cultural organization that monitors security matters in the area, confirmed the incident but indicated that a comprehensive verification of the numbers and identities of the victims is still underway. He pledged to release a detailed statement once further information becomes available.

Efforts to obtain comments from the state police public relations officer, Superintendent Alfred Alabo, and from the spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Captain Polycarp Oteh, proved unsuccessful as both officials failed to answer multiple phone calls and messages. Their silence has added to the community's frustration and raised questions about the capacity of security agencies to protect rural populations from well‑armed criminal groups. In the aftermath of the attack, local authorities announced that a joint task force comprising{... }​,​{... }​





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Plateau State Armed Raid Civilian Casualties Fulani Bandits Law Enforcement Response

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