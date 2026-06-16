Mass Terrorism Trial Yields Around One Hundred Fifty Convictions in First Two Days

Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi reports about one hundred and fifty guilty verdicts in the opening days of the federal mass trial, part of a broader effort to clear a backlog of terrorism cases and enforce rule of law.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Lateef Fagbemi SAN announced that roughly one hundred and fifty individuals have been found guilty in the first two days of the federal government's ongoing mass trial of terrorism suspects.

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Tuesday he said the latest phase of the trial, which began on Monday, is still under way and is expected to run through Thursday. On the opening day about one hundred and sixty cases were heard and resulted in nearly one hundred and fifty convictions. On Tuesday the court docket expanded to include around three hundred cases and another eighty four cases were slated for resolution later in the day.

The minister emphasized that the process will continue unabated, with proceedings scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, and asked the public to exercise patience as the judiciary works to deliver justice and uphold the rule of law. The mass trial is a central element of the government's strategy to reduce the large backlog of terrorism‑related cases and to speed up the prosecution of offences linked to insurgency and organised criminal networks across the country.

In the earlier stage of the initiative, no fewer than five hundred suspected terrorists were tried in Abuja between April seven and April ten, demonstrating the scale and determination of the authorities to confront violent extremism. By consolidating numerous cases into a single, coordinated courtroom setting the government hopes to achieve greater efficiency, ensure consistent application of legal standards and send a clear message that acts of terror will be met with swift and decisive judicial action.

The minister also highlighted that the ongoing proceedings are being conducted with full respect for due process and the rights of the accused, underscoring the commitment of the federation to balance security imperatives with fundamental legal safeguards. As the trial proceeds through the week, officials expect additional convictions and sentencing outcomes that will reinforce the nation's resolve to protect its citizens and maintain stability in the face of persistent threats





NigeriaNewsdesk / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terrorism Trial Convictions Justice System National Security Legal Reform

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Federal Government Reiterates Commitment to Combating TerrorismThe Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, reaffirmed the Federal Government's commitment to combating terrorism, stating that the administration would continue prosecuting suspected terrorists to safeguard the lives and property of Nigerians.

Read more »

BREAKING: FG Arraigns Over 400 Terrorism Suspects in AbujaThe Federal Government has commenced the fresh arraignment of more than 400 suspected terrorists at the Federal High Court in Abuja as part of its ongoing effort to tackle insurgency and terrorism-related crimes across the country.

Read more »

Government not taking insecurity with levity, AGF saysThe AGF gave the assurance of the government's seriousness against insecurity as another round of mass trial of terrorism suspects began in Abuja on Monday.

Read more »

Federal Government Commences New Phase of Mass Terrorism Trials in AbujaThe Nigerian government began another mass trial of over 600 suspected terrorists, with two convictions on the first day. Attorney-General Lateef Fagbemi emphasized the administration's zero-tolerance for terrorism, highlighting the fourth phase of trials under the current administration.

Read more »