Federal funds meant for a maritime university revamp have not reached the campus, instead flowing to a repealed academy, prompting a Senate probe. Meanwhile Enugu Governor Mbah receives local acclaim for extensive road, school and health projects as he gears up for re‑election.

The federal government's ambitious plan to transform the national maritime university into a world‑class institution has stalled, even as billions of naira continue to be allocated to a repealed maritime academy that no longer exists.

The project, first announced three years ago, was intended to modernise curricula, expand research facilities and attract international partnerships to boost Nigeria's position in global shipping and logistics. Early reports indicated that the upgrade would involve the construction of new simulation labs, a state‑of‑the‑art shipbuilding yard and upgraded dormitories for a growing student body.

However, recent audits reveal that the allocated funds have not been disbursed to the university, and construction contracts remain unsigned. Instead, large sums have been redirected to the defunct academy, a move that critics describe as a misallocation of resources and a breach of public trust. The situation has sparked a heated debate in the Senate, with opposition senators demanding a full accounting of the expenditures and an immediate re‑allocation of the funds to the university's redevelopment plan.

In parallel with the maritime controversy, Governor Chijioke Mbah of Enugu State has been lauded by local leaders for what they describe as a rapid transformation of his home region. A massive civic reception in Nkanu East Local Government Area celebrated the governor's three‑year tenure, citing a series of infrastructure projects that have redefined the state's development trajectory.

The attendees, representing villages such as Owo, Amechi Idodo, Amankanu, Ubahu, Oruku and Umuode, presented a donation of fifty million naira for the governor's upcoming re‑election campaign. They highlighted the completion of the fourteen‑point‑five kilometre Amechi Idodo‑Oruku‑Amagunze road, which cut travel time dramatically, and the forty kilometre Owo‑Ubahu‑Amankanu‑Umualor‑Ikem dual carriageway, heralded as a new commercial corridor.

Additional achievements mentioned include the construction of two hundred and sixty‑seven smart green schools, two hundred and sixty primary health care centres, a comprehensive water reticulation scheme, five new bus terminals, a fleet of compressed natural gas buses, over two thousand hybrid city taxis, and the establishment of an asphalt plant to support ongoing road works. The governor's supporters also emphasized advances in security and health services, noting the deployment of tech‑driven surveillance systems, command and control centres equipped with drones, and a three‑hundred‑bed international hospital aimed at ending medical tourism for Nigerians and neighbouring Africans.

Industrial revitalisation was another point of pride, with the revival of Hotel Presidential, Nigergas Limited and Enugu United Palm Products, while Sunrise Flour Mills nears full refurbishment. Despite the praise, observers caution that the enthusiasm surrounding Governor Mbah's projects should not obscure the broader governance challenges highlighted by the maritime university debacle.

Transparency advocates argue that the same fiscal diligence demanded for the university's upgrade must be applied across all state‑level initiatives to ensure that public funds are used efficiently and equitably. The ongoing parliamentary inquiry into the maritime funding, coupled with the governor's upcoming re‑election bid, sets the stage for a critical evaluation of accountability mechanisms at both federal and state levels.

The outcome will likely shape public confidence in Nigeria's ability to deliver on large‑scale development promises while maintaining fiscal responsibility





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