Marafa Warns of INEC Bias, Raises Concerns Over 2027 Elections

Former Senator Kabiru Marafa alleges that Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, is compromised by ruling party influence, potentially threatening the credibility of the 2027 general elections. He criticizes the appointment of partisan individuals to key positions and warns against attempts to establish a one-party state.

Senator Kabiru Marafa , a former coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Organisation in Zamfara State, has voiced serious concerns regarding the neutrality of Nigeria's electoral body, the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ). He alleges that INEC is increasingly dominated by members of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ), a situation he warns could severely undermine the credibility of the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Marafa, who previously represented Zamfara Central in the Senate, made these accusations during an interview where he discussed the current political landscape and the preparations underway for the next presidential poll. He emphasized that the appointments made within INEC are in direct violation of the law, which mandates that officials of the commission must maintain strict non-partisanship. His statements highlight a growing concern among some political observers about the potential for the ruling party to consolidate its power and stifle opposition, potentially leading to a de facto one-party state. Marafa cautioned that such an endeavor would be doomed to fail, given the vast size and inherent diversity of Nigeria





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