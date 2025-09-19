Marafa's Exit from APC Revitalizes Political Base, Says Aide

Following Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa's departure from the All Progressives Congress (APC), his political group, led by Surajo Garba Maikatako, claims a resurgence of support in Zamfara State. Maikatako states the senator's move has energized the base, attracting new supporters and setting the stage for a significant political challenge. The article explores the reasons behind the senator's exit, the impact on Zamfara politics, and the group's future plans.

Surajo Garba Maikatako, leading figure of Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa’s political faction, asserts that the departure of Senator Marafa from the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) has revitalized their political base within Zamfara State.

Maikatako highlights that both seasoned politicians and everyday citizens throughout Zamfara are now aligning themselves with Marafa's established political framework, viewing this influx as a direct reflection of the senator's sustained appeal and unwavering credibility. He stated that as the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Senator Marafa Group and a prominent political leader within the group, he confidently states that the resignation of Senator Marafa from the APC has infused renewed energy into their political foundation. He notes an overwhelming surge of communication, including countless calls and visits from supporters across the nation, spanning the northwest region of Nigeria and extending even further, all expressing their solidarity and eagerness to accompany Senator Marafa in the forthcoming stages of political activity. Furthermore, Maikatako believes Marafa's withdrawal from the APC presents an opportunity for growth, characterizing it as a positive turn in their ongoing political trajectory. He echoed Marafa's earlier pronouncements regarding their intent to diminish President Bola Tinubu's vote count by a substantial margin in the next election cycle, emphasizing that this is not an empty claim. Maikatako explains this is a strategic initiative, fortified by a dedicated, well-organized, and persistent political structure. He firmly believes that time will validate their actions. Moreover, Maikatako portrays Senator Marafa as an example of principled leadership, emphasizing his selflessness. He describes the Senator’s political home as one rooted in truth and accountability. Maikatako dismisses reports suggesting a significant transfer of Marafa's supporters to the APC, asserting that the numbers are smaller than the population of a single polling unit. He conveys the sentiment that the people of Zamfara are observing the APC leadership's shortcomings, because the APC's presence is negligible in Zamfara. Maikatako claims they are unable to find a substitute for Marafa, as his leadership, legacy, and connections with the grassroots extend far beyond what the APC can emulate. He explained that Marafa's departure was not a solitary decision but a collaborative move, made in agreement with his supporters, due to President Bola Tinubu's alleged failure to fulfill campaign promises, especially those concerning the prevailing security issues in Zamfara State. He recalls that Senator Marafa served as the state campaign coordinator for President Tinubu during the 2023 general elections, playing a pivotal role in securing Zamfara for the President. Unfortunately, the President failed to recognize that loyalty and commitment with action, which led to this point. Maikatako further indicates preparations are underway for an unprecedented presidential campaign, promising that it will significantly disrupt the existing political landscape





