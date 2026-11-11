Manchester United to Decide on Michael Carrick's Future in Monaco Meeting

Manchester United will meet in Monaco to decide whether to dismiss head coach Michael Carrick after a 10‑match winless run. The club also looks at Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement.

On 31 October 2026 Manchester United faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge while the club's future at the helm of its football operation hung in the balance. The loss, part of a 10‑match winless streak, set the stage for a high‑stakes board meeting in Monaco where the decision on head coach Michael Carrick will be taken.

Board Meeting in Monaco to Set Carrick's Fate

The United football board will convene Wednesday in Monaco to decide Michael Carrick's employment status. Chief executive Omar Berrada, director of football Jason Wilcox, and co‑owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to travel to the meeting. Berrada and Wilcox are believed to have recommended Carrick's dismissal, signaling a shift in the club's leadership strategy.

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Caricature of a Troubled Campaign

United have recorded only one victory in their opening ten Premier League fixtures, failing to win a game since August. Their position in the bottom of the table marks the lowest point for a top‑flight club since the 1986‑87 season, when they spent time in 20th place. The poor form has pushed the Red Devils into a relegation zone that is unprecedented for the club.

Potential Appointment of Mauricio Pochettino

Simultaneously, Manchester United is reportedly engaging in talks with Mauricio Pochettino, the former manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and the United States national team. Pochettino, 54, signed with the U.S. side in September 2024 and secured a contract extension in August 2025 that carries a £7.5 million release clause. The Argentine has previously been shortlisted for Manchester United's vacant head‑coach position three times, including after José Mourinho's departure in 2018, before Erik ten Hag's appointment in 2022, and again after ten Hag's dismissal in 2024. Pochettino's experience in securing a Premier League Champions League final appearance for Tottenham in 2019 and his tenure at Paris Saint‑Germain adds weight to the club's interest.

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Implications for Manchester United's Future

The outcome of the Monaco meeting will determine the next chapter of Manchester United's managerial journey. A Carrick dismissal would open a window for a new approach in the Premier League, potentially restoring the club's competitive edge after a historically low season start. Alternatively, retaining Carrick could allow the club to rebuild around a familiar, internally promoted regime, possibly avoiding the disruptions of a mid‑season managerial change.

Next Steps and Upcoming Dates

Should the board vote to terminate Carrick's contract, the next step will involve formal negotiations with any prospective replacement, with public announcements anticipated within the following 48 hours. If a new manager is signed, the club will likely announce the appointment in late November, aligning with transfer‑market activity and pre‑season preparations. The decision in Monaco is slated for 15 March 2027, the specific date set for the meeting as reported by senior club officials.