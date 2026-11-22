Liverpool struck twice inside 13 minutes against 10-man Manchester United to seal a 4-0 win at Anfield, leaving Mauricio Pochettino with a nightmare start as United manager and the club second bottom of the Premier League.

Liverpool struck twice inside the first 13 minutes against 10-man Manchester United to set up a 4-0 win at Anfield, handing Mauricio Pochettino a nightmare start as United manager.

United never recovered from Leny Yoro's controversial red card after just eight minutes, as Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz quickly made Liverpool's man advantage count. Teenager Rio Ngumoha capped a stunning individual display with Liverpool's third before Victor Munoz completed the rout. The defeat leaves United still rooted second bottom of the Premier League after a disastrous afternoon.

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Pochettino Faces United Nightmare Start

Pochettino answered United's call after Michael Carrick was sacked last week, having won just one of the Red Devils' first 10 league games in charge. The Argentine had been linked with a move to Old Trafford for a decade, but failed to make a strong first impression on United fans. Pochettino's bold team selection backfired, with the centre-back pairing of Matthijs de Ligt and Yoro at fault for the game's decisive moment.

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The result gave Pochettino an early indication of the huge job ahead to restore the 20-time English champions to their former glories. De Ligt, on his first Premier League start for nearly a year, let a long ball down the middle go and allowed Alexander Isak to bear down on goal.

The Swedish striker took a heavy touch before he was clipped by Yoro, but referee Sam Barrott still deemed the French defender had denied a clear goalscoring opportunity and produced a red card. Szoboszlai rubbed salt into United wounds by drilling home the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box. Moments later Ngumoha skipped past Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz to hook a shot in off the underside of the bar.

Maguire Introduced To Stem Bleeding

Having relegated Harry Maguire to the bench, Pochettino was forced to turn to the veteran centre-back just 22 minutes in to try to stem the bleeding. United lost 7-0 at Anfield three years ago and a switch to a back five helped avoid similar damage, albeit with the help of some wayward Liverpool finishing. Maguire made a brilliant block to deny Isak a third goal just before half-time.

Bradley Barcola and Isak were guilty of wasting huge chances early in the second half. But Barcola's blistering pace created Liverpool's third just after the hour mark. The French international destroyed Lisandro Martinez for pace before picking out Ngumoha to slot home. Wirtz rounded off one of his best Liverpool displays since a £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen last year with the assist for Munoz to crash home the fourth goal eight minutes from time.

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Liverpool climbed into the top four and within seven points of leaders Arsenal, rekindling faint hopes of challenging for the title. Liverpool fans rejoiced in their rivals' pain with chants of "you are going down". United have not been relegated since 1974 but find themselves in a battle for survival despite still enjoying one of the biggest revenues in world football.

United Defensive Record Worsens Further

The 34 goals they have conceded in all competitions is the worst defensive record of any team in Europe's top five leagues this season. The severity of the defeat, particularly against a direct competitor for top honors, highlights the massive challenge that lies ahead for the new coaching staff and the squad. Despite the change in managerial leadership, United's performance lacked cohesion and defensive stability, allowing Liverpool to exploit spaces and create multiple high-quality chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Questions will inevitably arise regarding the tactical setup and player selection as Pochettino attempts to turn around the club's fortunes. The defeat represents a major setback for United, who will be desperate to respond when they return to league action against Brentford next Saturday. The management must address the defensive vulnerabilities exposed by Liverpool's attack as the team prepares for the upcoming fixture, knowing that public and media pressure will intensify following such a comprehensive loss.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can take confidence from a dominant display that strengthened their push for a top-four finish and kept alive slim title hopes.