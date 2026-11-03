Man United beat Roma 3-2 as Cunha scores twice and is sent off

Manchester United recovered from two goals down to beat Roma 3-2 in the Champions League at Old Trafford, with Matheus Cunha scoring twice before being sent off in stoppage time.

Manchester United staged a remarkable comeback to beat Roma 3-2 in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League encounter at Old Trafford after recovering from a two-goal deficit.

The victory ended United's difficult run of results and gave Michael Carrick's side a much-needed boost in their Champions League campaign. Roma took control early in the match, with Matias Soule opening the scoring in the 11th minute. Donyell Malen converted a penalty four minutes later to put the visitors 2-0 ahead. The current article stated Malen doubled Roma's advantage from the penalty spot seven minutes after Soule's opener, giving the visitors a comfortable 2-0 lead at halftime.

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United Complete Comeback Against Roma

The new source text reported the penalty came four minutes later. United struggled to respond before the break but returned with greater urgency in the second half. Captain Bruno Fernandes reduced the deficit from the penalty spot in the 58th minute. His initial attempt was saved and ordered to be retaken following encroachment.

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Matheus Cunha then turned the game around with two goals in quick succession, scoring in the 83rd and 86th minutes to complete United's comeback. The Brazilian striker was the central figure in the turnaround and also earned the penalty that Fernandes converted.

However, Cunha was sent off in stoppage time after receiving a second yellow card for a hard tackle, leaving the hosts to defend their advantage with 10 men. Despite the dismissal, the squad held firm to preserve the three points. The win eased pressure on head coach Michael Carrick and ended a string of defeats in the UEFA Champions League group stage. It also ended a ten-match winless run in all competitions for Carrick's side, according to the current article.

Champions League Fixture Results

In other Champions League fixtures, Bayern Munich secured a 2-0 win at Atletico Madrid. Eighteen-year-old Lennart Karl opened the scoring in the 54th minute, winning possession inside the penalty area and lifting the ball over goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Konrad Laimer sealed the victory in the 74th minute with a powerful finish. The result maintained Bayern's unbeaten run in the competition after their previous two draws.

Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 at Camp Nou. Lamine Yamal opened the scoring in the seventh minute after capitalising on a defensive error. Raphinha doubled the lead in the 52nd minute before completing his brace in the 64th minute following an assist from Joao Cancelo. The victory ended Aston Villa's 100 per cent record in the Champions League, while Barcelona continued their impressive scoring form.

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Paris Saint-Germain recorded the biggest win of the night, demolishing Villarreal 6-0 with four goals scored in just seven minutes during the first half. Inter Milan earned their first season win by defeating Feyenoord 3-0 in the Netherlands. Galatasaray beat Stuttgart 2-0, Sporting CP overcame Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0, and LASK thrashed Slovan Bratislava 4-0. Bodo/Glimt and Lille played out a goalless draw.