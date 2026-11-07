Manchester United Arsenal Chelsea Target Batrakov

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea sent scouts to Istanbul to watch Galatasaray midfielder Aleksey Batrakov after his strong performance in the Champions League.

Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have intensified their pursuit of Aleksey Batrakov, a Galatasaray teammate of striker Victor Osimhen. Premier League scouts traveled to Istanbul on Tuesday to evaluate the Russian midfielder during Galatasaray's recent match against Stuttgart.

Batrakov Performance Details

Aleksey Batrakov delivered a standout performance in Galatasaray's 2-0 victory against Stuttgart in the UEFA Champions League. His midfield display caught the attention of elite English clubs, prompting immediate interest in his potential transfer to the Premier League.

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Financial And Contract Terms

Aleksey Batrakov possesses a release clause currently valued at approximately £50 million, which serves as a key factor for the interested parties. His existing agreement with Galatasaray remains valid until 2031, providing the club with long-term security while the player's contract situation develops.

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Scouting Missions In Istanbul

Representatives from Manchester United, Arsenal, and Chelsea were present at the Istanbul venue on Tuesday to conduct direct assessments of the player. This coordinated scouting effort highlights the high level of interest from three major English institutions in securing the midfielder's services.

Market Value And Interest

The presence of multiple Premier League entities signals a competitive market for Aleksey Batrakov as the transfer window approaches. Clubs are closely monitoring his development and physical readiness to integrate into top-tier English football systems.